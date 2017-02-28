Durant Area Chamber of Commerce receives OGE Energy grant

Keep Oklahoma Beautiful has recently awarded the Durant Area Chamber of Commerce a 2017 OGE Energy Corp. Growth Grant for their Great American Cleanup (GAC) in Oklahoma project. The Durant Area Chamber of Commerce is among 36 groups across the state that have been selected to receive a $200 Start-Up or $300 Growth cash grant made possible by OGE Energy Corp.

The Durant Area Chamber of Commerce will use the grant funds to support the costs of litter collection, recycling initiatives, education, and beautification projects

“How fortunate we are to work with OGE Energy, a sponsor organization that believes in our mission and is such a wonderful support. Their contribution to our success as well as our participating communities, speaks volumes about their commitment to Oklahoma’s beautiful, healthy and sustainable environment,” said Jeanette Nance, KOB Executive Director. “OGE brings a renewed energy to our partner communities, and that enthusiasm spreads as everyone wants to leave every place better than they found it.”

The Durant Area Chamber of Commerce will join over 200 groups and 50,000 volunteers across Oklahoma, in every county, to take part in the Great American Cleanup in Oklahoma beginning March 1 through May 31. Through the GAC, Keep Oklahoma Beautiful supplies registered groups with free trash bags, work gloves, and safety vests. KOB encourages all cities and organizations to commit to beautifying their communities.

To register for the Great American Cleanup, please visit www.keepoklahomabeautiful.com.

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE), is headquartered in Oklahoma City and is the parent company of OG&E, a regulated electric utility serving approximately 834,000 customers in Oklahoma and western Arkansas. In addition, OGE holds 25.7 percent limited partner interest and 50 percent general partner interest in Enable Midstream Partners, LP. OGE is proud to be a long-time supporter of KOB participants.

Keep Oklahoma Beautiful is a statewide nonprofit with a mission to empower Oklahoma citizens to preserve and enhance the state’s natural beauty and ensure a healthy, sustainable environment.

Submitted by Keep Oklahoma Beautiful.