Aviation Visitation Day attracts prospective students to campus

Eighty high school students/parents attended Aviation Visitation Day Friday at Southeastern Oklahoma State University.

The Southeastern Aviation Sciences Institute (ASI) hosted the event, which included a campus tour and visits to facilities and the regional airport. The students also participated in a flight simulator demonstration and learned more through a panel discussion of aviation careers and information provided by several regional airline representatives.

Southeastern president Sean Burrage welcomed the students and their parents to campus Friday morning.

ASI faculty and staff also visited with the students to provide additional information about the aviation program.

Pilot and Southeastern Aviation Alumni president Chris Ferguson visits with students and parents Friday morning at Aviation Visitation Day. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_SEAviation.jpg Pilot and Southeastern Aviation Alumni president Chris Ferguson visits with students and parents Friday morning at Aviation Visitation Day. Students participate in flight simulation at Aviation Visitation Day. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_SEFlight.jpg Students participate in flight simulation at Aviation Visitation Day.