Posted on by

Aviation Visitation Day attracts prospective students to campus


By SE University Communications

Pilot and Southeastern Aviation Alumni president Chris Ferguson visits with students and parents Friday morning at Aviation Visitation Day.


Students participate in flight simulation at Aviation Visitation Day.


Eighty high school students/parents attended Aviation Visitation Day Friday at Southeastern Oklahoma State University.

The Southeastern Aviation Sciences Institute (ASI) hosted the event, which included a campus tour and visits to facilities and the regional airport. The students also participated in a flight simulator demonstration and learned more through a panel discussion of aviation careers and information provided by several regional airline representatives.

Southeastern president Sean Burrage welcomed the students and their parents to campus Friday morning.

ASI faculty and staff also visited with the students to provide additional information about the aviation program.

Submitted by SE.

Pilot and Southeastern Aviation Alumni president Chris Ferguson visits with students and parents Friday morning at Aviation Visitation Day.
http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_SEAviation.jpgPilot and Southeastern Aviation Alumni president Chris Ferguson visits with students and parents Friday morning at Aviation Visitation Day.

Students participate in flight simulation at Aviation Visitation Day.
http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_SEFlight.jpgStudents participate in flight simulation at Aviation Visitation Day.

By SE University Communications

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

12:31 am |    

Fundraiser held for Dorothy Dixon

Fundraiser held for Dorothy Dixon
8:56 pm
Updated: 9:02 pm. |    

Fundraiser held for Dorothy Dixon

Fundraiser held for Dorothy Dixon
8:08 pm |    

The mystery of the Moon Mausoleum

The mystery of the Moon Mausoleum
comments powered by Disqus