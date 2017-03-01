St. John’s sausage and pancakes

“Sausage is on the grill and the pancakes are hot,” could be heard at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Durant Tuesday afternoon.

Cathy Roberts, Chairman of the Board of St. John’s said, “We do this every year. We vote on where we want to allocate our money and this year it’s going to the kids so all the kids can go to camp this year.”

Shrove Tuesday is the day before Ash Wednesday.

These religious milestones are very significant in the denominations who practice them.

Shrove Tuesday is the day for eating pancakes.

It’s the day before lent begins on Ash Wednesday.

Many know these milestones as time to travel to New Orleans to celebrate Mardi Gras.

St. John’s Episcopal church passed out Mardi Gras beads to help with atmosphere and people devoured plates of pancakes and sausage.

Crew Whitfield liked the pancake part, “because of all the syrup.” He said he’s glad this fundraiser helps the church and kids go to camp.”

You can mark your calendars every year for pancakes and sausage at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Durant.

Father James Blagg has Mardi Gras beads placed around his neck during the sausage and pancake meal at St. John’s Episcopal Church Tuesday. Lauryn Faulkner, age 10, from Durant Intermediate School, on left said the “sweet syrup this the best part of the meal.” Crew Whitfield, age 10, 5th grade at DIS, said he likes the sausage and the sweet hotcakes. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/web1_IMG_0059BlaggBeads.jpg Father James Blagg has Mardi Gras beads placed around his neck during the sausage and pancake meal at St. John’s Episcopal Church Tuesday. Lauryn Faulkner, age 10, from Durant Intermediate School, on left said the “sweet syrup this the best part of the meal.” Crew Whitfield, age 10, 5th grade at DIS, said he likes the sausage and the sweet hotcakes. Photo by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat