Treasurer Conner retires

After years of collecting, protecting, and counting Bryan County’s money, it’s leader, Bryan County Treasurer Nancy Conner is stepping down to concentrate on other areas of life.

Randell, her husband will have more time with his bride to do things they want instead of counting the County’s money.

Office of the State Auditor & Inspector, Deputy State Auditor & Inspector, Cindy Byrd CPA came to Durant to present Conner with a much-deserved award.

Many knew Cindy before her marriage when she was Cindy Perry. She was there to represent State Auditor Gary Jones and honor her friend Nancy.

Conner introduced her several times as Perry, but no matter the name, her guest being there meant a lot to Conner.

Perry/Byrd brought her a Citation of Congratulations from the Office of the State Auditor & Inspector.

It said, “She served Bryan County residents since 1993. She distinguished herself in her career for 19 years.”

Everyone in the room had their own special love for Conner and wishes her the best.

Those who know her at work will miss seeing her everyday in the halls but will keep in touch on social media.

Presley said, “she was a great boss who taught me a lot. I’m going to miss her. We are all going to miss her.”

Conner wasn’t prepared to retire, to move on, but she knows every life has different eras, and changes happen for a reason. Sheila Presley started with Bryan County in 1994. She is the next Bryan County Treasurer. The Bryan County Commissioners approved her appointment to finish the term of the re-elected Conner.

She worked years with Conner so the transition should be a smooth one with Nancy offering assistance as she would with anyone needing help.

Conner said about her successor Presley, “The office and taxpayers will be in extremely competent hands. She is an extremely hard worker. She is indispensable. She great at cutting cake! Better than I am.. Really, she will be a great asset to Bryan County and I’m happy she was approved to be the next Treasurer.”

The thing about Conner, and her helping people, listening to their problems, money woes, she always did it with a smile.

Presley said, “I feel confident taking over as Treasurer. I’ll always do my best to serve the citizens of Bryan County well.”

Conner will relax, take care of health issues and always remember the time and people who made her time with the county a special period in her life.

Conner may be retiring, but we can all really doubt she will be quiet.

Bryan County Commissioner Tony Simmons said, ” She’s been a great asset for the county and she’s been a great friend. We are going to miss seeing her around the office. “

Nancy Conner will still be around town with stories to tell of her fun times at Bryan County as its Treasurer.

Sheila Presley will finish term