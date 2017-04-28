Crash injures one

A Durant man was injured after he drove his pickup off the roadway, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

Thirty-three-year-old Gordon D. White Jr. was flown by medical helicopter to Texoma Medical Center, following the 6:15 p.m. Wednesday crash. He was listed in stable condition.

According to OHP, White was driving eastbound on Highway 70 three miles east of Durant when his pickup left the roadway, overturned one-quarter time and struck a tree.

White wore a seat belt, according to Trooper B.J. Keeling’s report. Trooper Scott King assisted in the investigation.

