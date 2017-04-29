Durant recognizes small businesses with designation

Showing support for small businesses within the city of Durant, Vice Mayor Destry Hawthorne signed a proclamation supporting April 30 through May 6 as “National Small Business Week” in Durant.

National Small Business Week recognizes the role small businesses play in creating jobs and helping communities preserve their unique culture. The proclamation recognizes that America’s 28 million small businesses create nearly two out of three jobs in our economy.

“We’re happy to proclaim next week as National Small Business Week,” said Destry Hawthorne, Vice-Mayor of Durant. “Small businesses, along with their owners and employees, are the driving force behind our local economy.”

To celebrate the designation, REI Women’s Business Center will be hosting workshops tailored to current and potential small business owners, as well as showcasing its clients throughout the week. REI Oklahoma representatives will be attending a Small Business Administration awards luncheon where REI Women’s Business Center will be named Women’s Business Center of the Year. REI Women’s Business Center Coordinator Jennifer Edwards will be named Oklahoma’s Women in Business Champion for 2017. REI Women’s Business Center is funded, in part, by the U.S. Small Business Administration.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for the success of Durant’s small business owners to be recognized,” said Scott Dewald, REI Oklahoma President and CEO. “We’re very appreciative of the city of Durant in recognizing their achievements.”

A non-profit economic development firm, REI Oklahoma offers services statewide. REI Business Lending collaborates closely with local lenders to help entrepreneurs navigate through business lending resources and programs. For women-owned businesses and minority-owned enterprises, REI Women’s Business Center and REI Native American Business Centers offer unique training, as well as technical assistance and access to capital. Additionally, REI Down Payment Assistance provides support to potential homeowners. REI Oklahoma leverages the New Markets Tax Credit program to attract new investments into Oklahoma and create needed jobs in underserved communities. Within its Durant headquarters, REI Commercial Facilities offers workspace for visionaries and problem solvers. Follow REI Oklahoma on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

April 30-May 6 is "National Small Business Week" in Durant. From left, Scott Dewald ,REI Oklahoma President & CEO; Destry Hawthorne, Vice-Mayor; Tim Rundel, City Manager; Dr. Barbara Rackley, REI Women's Business Center Program Manager and Sherry Harlin, Senior Vice President of Development.