Donate to ‘Stamp Out Hunger’ on Saturday, May 13

On Saturday, May 13, letter carriers in more than 190 cities in central and western Oklahoma will “Stamp Out Hunger” by collecting canned food donations from households on their route. In Durant donations benefit St. Catherine’s, Calvary Cares Ministry, Families Feeding Families and Victory Life Church in partnership with the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.

To help “Stamp Out Hunger”, fill the plastic donation bag you receive in your mailbox the week of May 8, or any plastic bag, with canned food donations and place it by your mailbox on Saturday, May 13 before your letter carrier arrives. Your letter carrier will do the rest.

“The Letter Carriers’ Food Drive is more important than ever,” said Katie Fitzgerald, chief executive officer of the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma. “During the summer, utility bills skyrocket and children, who usually receive meals at school, may not have enough to eat. We are asking the community to help us by donating canned food items through the Letter Carriers’ Food Drive. We wouldn’t be able to help our neighbors struggling with hunger without your support.”

Most needed items include: canned meats, meat-based soups, canned fruits, canned vegetables, peanut butter and rice and beans. Nonperishable food donations can also be dropped off at participating post offices. Monetary donations can also be made online at feedinghope.org or by calling 405-600-3136. Every dollar donated will provide five meals for Oklahomans with inconsistent access to food.

As the demand for food assistance continues to rise, the Regional Food Bank depends upon the generosity of the community to support its mission of “Fighting Hunger … Feeding Hope.”

Bennington, Bokchito, Caddo, Calera and Colbert are also participating in the Letter Carriers’ Food Drive.

Since 1993, the Letter Carriers’ Food Drive has raised more than 9.7 million pounds of food for residents in central and western Oklahoma.

For more information about the Letter Carriers’ Food Drive, ask your letter carrier, contact your local post office, or contact Natalie Wood at [email protected] or 405-600-3174.

Established in 1980, the Regional Food Bank is the largest private, domestic hunger-relief organization in the state of Oklahoma. Last fiscal year, the nonprofit distributed 52 million pounds of food and products through a network of more than 1,300 schools and charitable feeding programs in 53 central and western Oklahoma counties.

About the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma

The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma is the state’s largest private, domestic hunger-relief organization and a member of Feeding America’s network of Food Banks. The nonprofit provides enough food to feed more than 126,000 hungry Oklahomans each week through a network of more than 1,300 schools and charitable feeding programs in 53 central and western Oklahoma counties. Since its inception in 1980, the Regional Food Bank has distributed more than 587 million pounds of food to feed Oklahoma’s hungry. For more information, visit http://www.regionalfoodbank.org; find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/regionalfoodbank or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/rfbo.

Submitted by Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.