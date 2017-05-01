Calera High School breaks ground

The Calera Bulldogs new high school is one step closer to becoming a reality. Seniors of 2019 will graduate from the new high school scheduled to be completed in August 2019, just in time for school.

Superintendent Gerald Parks said, “We are so excited about it. It’s going to be great for our community. We have about 200 but we have room to grow to 425 students.

Kevin Robinson, Calera High School Principal said, “It’s a great day for the district at Calera. We are excited to get the ground broken and watch the process unfold.”

Rain can slow things down in any construction project, but rain days are built into the schedule.

Chad Brewer of Brewer Construction in Chouteau said, “We’ve made it through most of the obstacles. Now we just deal with the weather and getting the contractors on location and getting them started. This is going to be a good year and it’s a great time to get started. We have plenty of time to build it and we are ready to get started.”

He said he expects things to proceed smoothly.

Clayton Corbell, Job Superintendent for the new construction said, “Each contractor provides their own employees. I oversee the day-to-day construction.”

Most of those employees are local.

Brewer said, “There’s a lot of local contractors. Most are right here in Calera. That’s always good.”

Joseph Evans of Ambler Architects of Bartlesville said, “We’ve been incredibly lucky to work with Calera Public Schools on this job and we look forward to the relationship as we move down the road.”

Students, teachers and the school board are all excited to see construction start.

The President of the school board Justin Boone said, “We are super excited and we are especially thankful to the community for voting this bond in to do this. The kids are excited and are beside themselves. They are looking forward to a facility this nice and this modern.”

Many departments will benefit from the new high school. This will consolidate students which will make things safer.

Cody Nelson, Vo-Ag instructor said, “We are getting a new agriculture building. We have a good one currently, but this will get us closer. There won’t be as much travel between buildings as they do now. They won’t have to cross the road, which can be a safety hazard. We will all be here in the same location. I think it’ll be better in that respect.”

Nelson said about the Vo-Ag program at Calera, “We are a very diverse program. We teach mechanics, and skills for those kids to get out and get jobs.”

Over half the students at Calera are involved in their agriculture program.

Nelson said, “We have a good mixture of livestock. We usually have about 80 head with sheep being the animal raised most. We do have goats, hogs and cattle. We average about 137 kids.”

The 30,000 square-foot facility costing $5.8 million will improve education in Calera as well as provide room for future growth.

Parks said, “We are on 20 acres of land which gives us plenty of room for expansion. We can add on in the future.”

Lynn Jackson has been in Calera 37 years. Jackson said, “It’s overdue. It’s time we did this. I believe it will be a great thing to add to our community.

Former 25-year Mayor James Eaton owns adjacent property and said he’ll enjoy watching the school be built. He said, “I’m always looking to the future. You can’t look back, you always look forward.”

Ground was broken last week on the new $5.8 million Calera High School. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_IMG_0007-2-groundBEST.jpg Ground was broken last week on the new $5.8 million Calera High School. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat Clayton Corbell, Chad Brewer, Joseph Evans and Gerald Parks are all excited about the new Calera High School construction begining. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_IMG_0013-2-guysLook.jpg Clayton Corbell, Chad Brewer, Joseph Evans and Gerald Parks are all excited about the new Calera High School construction begining. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat The new facility should be completed in 2018 and ready for seniors of 2019. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_IMG_0002-2-school.jpg The new facility should be completed in 2018 and ready for seniors of 2019. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat