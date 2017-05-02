Bryan County Democratic Party to host State Chair Forum for Oklahoma Democratic Party

With the May 20 state Democratic Party Convention rapidly approaching, the immediate future of Oklahoma’s Democratic Party will be largely determined by its leadership.

“There’s a strong push in the party right now for control to be given back to the constituents,” says Precinct Officer Lisa Wilkinson. “This forum is a fantastic opportunity for local democrats to meet potential party leaders and tell their delegates who they want to trust the state party to.”

The forum, which will be held at the Donald W Reynolds Library in the Community Center, will be co-hosted by the Bryan County Federation of Democratic Women and the 2nd Oklahoma Democratic Party Congressional District. The forum will include questions by current county party officials from Bryan County and surrounding areas. Attendees will have an opportunity to question candidates as well.

“The job of the State Chair is to get Democrats elected to public office. His or her responsibilities include being the Party’s chief spokesperson, fundraiser, and liaison between the Party and Democratic public officials,” explains Congressional District 2 Vice-Chairman James Albert Campbell. “Our Party has fielded an excellent and diverse group of potential Chairs.”

Currently, there are five candidates for party chair. Civil rights attorney Mark Henricksen faces off against former Oklahoma Democratic Party executive director Sarah Baker and campaign coordinator Annastacia Langthorm. New entrants to the race include activist and political operative Mike Workman and House District 99 State Representative George Young.

Bryan County is gaining recognition as a hotbed of Democratic activity. With party numbers rapidly increasing, the party has been extremely active in recent months, holding forums and community events, and reaching out to other communities in the state to assist with the growth of the party in less represented areas.

“We are very excited to have this State Chair Candidate Forum in Durant, Oklahoma,” says Ronda DeCaire, Bryan County Federation of Democratic Women President and event organizer. “The Party faithful will travel in from all over CD2 and the OKC/Tulsa areas.”

The forum will be held on May 13th, 2017 at the Donald W Reynolds Library Community Room, 1515 W Main St, Durant, OK 74701. Admission will begin at 10:30 am, and the forum will last from 11:00 am-1:00 pm, and is open to the public.

Submitted by Bryan County Democratic Party.