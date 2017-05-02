‘WebstraurantStore’ coming to Durant

Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin is pleased to announce the newest location of WebstraurantStore. Due to rapid growth, WebstaurantStore is adding a point of distribution in Durant, officialss say.

WebstaurantStore is the largest online supplier of food service equipment and supplies, offering more than 180,000 items on their site. The company says it prides itself on having the lowest prices on the web, fast shipping times, internally produced product content, and friendly customer service. The e-commerce company launched its site in 2004 as a new venture from the business leaders of Clark Associates. Clark Associates is a family owned business that has been around for over 40 years. Both companies are based out of Lancaster, Penn.

WebstaurantStore will move into an existing 350,000 square foot facility that is located at 2011 W. Arkansas Street, Durant. The company’s Durant distribution center will serve clients in the Southwest region of the country, meeting the company’s goal of providing one-day shipping to its customers. Hiring is expected to begin early spring 2017.

Durant Mayor Stewart Hoffman, Greg Massey-Chairman of the Durant Industrial Authority and Tommy Kramer-Executive Director of the Durant Industrial Authority say they are extremely excited and pleased to have the Clark Family and the new Webstaurant Store distribution center located in the community.

This is a major business investment that will create over 160 new jobs and completely supports the ongoing mission of Team Durant, they said.

Team Durant also partnered with the Choctaw Nation who will be providing additional incentives for WebstaurantStore to hire Choctaw tribal members through its Choctaw Development Fund.

“We are always very excited to help provide jobs for our Choctaw people and continue to look for opportunities like this within the Choctaw Nation as a whole” said Chief Gary Batton.

“Today’s announcement is great news for Durant and southeastern Oklahoma. These positions represent the kind of diversity in jobs we are working to bring to the state,” Governor Fallin said. “We appreciate WebstaurantStore’s investment in Oklahoma and are excited about the 160 new jobs coming to Durant. Today’s announcement is another great example that our pro-growth, pro-business policies are working and are making Oklahoma an even better place to do business.”

WebstaurantStore is very excited to be coming to the Durant area and looks forward to being part of the community for many years to come.

From the Durant Industrial Authority and the governor’s office.

