Old East Main closed

A section of Old East Main near Commercial Metals Company, CMC, will be closed for the next 6 weeks according to Durant/Bryan County Emergency Management Director James Dalton.

The area between McLean and Sawmill roads will be closed to all but local traffic.

There is not a road for the detour and there will be no through traffic on that section.

Oklahoma Department of Transportation crews are continuing construction on the new exit and entrance ramps to Old East Main from the east bypass.

They will be widening that entire intersection in preparation for the rebuild of Old East Main after CMC is constructed.

When CMC’s construction is complete, or near complete, the entire section of road from downtown to CMC will be rebuilt. Officials said they are waiting to rebuild that area until after CMC construction is complete in order to preserve the road.

