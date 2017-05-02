Southeastern Commencement set for Saturday, May 6

Marti Phillips of Durant will be the guest speaker at Southeastern Oklahoma State University’s spring commencement, scheduled for May 6. Two commencement ceremonies (10 a.m. and 2 p.m.) will be held in Bloomer Sullivan Arena.

Phillips, a Southeastern graduate, is the Director of Knowledge Management & Collaboration for Andrews Kurth Kenyon, an international law firm based in Houston, Texas.

Offering welcoming remarks will be John Massey, chairman of the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education, and Amy Ford, member of the Regional

University System of Oklahoma Board of Regents.

The two commencement ceremonies will be held as follows:

10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

School of Education & Behavioral Sciences

Master of Arts (Clinical Mental Health Counseling)

Master of Education

Master of Arts (Teaching)

Master of Science (Sports Studies and Athletic Administration)

Master of Science (Native American Leadership)

2 p.m. – 3 p.m.

School of Arts & Sciences

John Massey School of Business

Master of Technology

Master of Science (Safety)

Master of Music Education

Master of Business Administration

Master of Science (Aerospace Administration and Logistics)

Following are the candidates for graduation, listed by permanent hometown:

OKLAHOMA

Achille: Thomas J. Bankston, Traci Annette Medler,

Ada: Christopher Michael Anoatubby, Brian Frederick Goodwin, Brandi Sharee’ Haines, Rebecca Lamb, Skylar R. Logan-Jones, Zachariah F. Williams,

Anadarko: Mary Prentiss,

Antlers: Christopher S. Burnett, Kristi L. Gallant, Payton Elizabeth Gentry, Bryce Hunter Martin,

Ardmore: Jessica Ann Austin, Donna Marie Blackmon, Jay Patrick Boland, Koby Creswell, Brandie Kaye Fore, Meagan Paige Gaines, Brandi Lee Hamilton, Stephanie Dawn Hudelson, Seneca Eugene May, Christopher William Nash Jr., Micah Danielle Shelton,

Atoka: Duncan Scott Brinkley, Sarah Beth Buck Shores, Nicole Kirsten Cannon, Remington Dale Evans, Leslie Charlene Johnson, Logan Michael Moore, Brandon K. Newberry, Chelsey Peevyhouse, Christy Louise Pittman, Erica Marie Pogue, Thelma Jean Prewett, Saydi Ranae Sanders,

Bartlesville: Micheal P. Stevens,

Battiest: Matthew James Hamilton,

Bennington: Harley N. Minyard, Sondra DeAnn Minyard,

Bethel: Christy Renae Bayles,

Bixby: Stephanie Gail Coldiron,

Blanchard: Kaleb Kyle Daugherty,

Bokchito: Chastity Buckner-Baken, Sherrill Hayes, Courtney Stark,

Boswell: Angela Dawn Pierce,

Broken Bow: Brenner Jia Billy, Lyndsey Morgan Brooks, Shayna S. Buckner, Christina Leigh Cantrell, Carr Edward Freeman, Dalton Thomas Julian, Justin Wayne McCarrell, Lela Melinda Sullenberger, Sara Frances Tomlinson,

Caddo: David A. Cook, Kolby William Johnson, Peyton Grant Joines, Ty Miller, Chance Lee Mitchell, Emalee O. Robinson, Kimberly R. Weaver, Kasidy Niegal Williams,

Calera: Preston Blake Barkley, Francisco Javier Garcia, Rachel Dawn Toews,

Caney: McKenzi Brooke Green, Angela S. Harbin,

Checotah: Denver Berry, Amber Dawn Ford,

Chickasha: Joseph Sylvester,

Choctaw: Christi L. Crawley, Raymond Loyd Thomas,

Clinton: Chase Shepard Kauk,

Coalgate: Cherokee Miller, Jarrett Self,

Colbert: Bryant Dewayne Cummins, Lucas A. Gage, Gregory Chad Goodin, Bailee MaCaul Matlock, Alexis Olguin,

Coleman: Bryant T. Adams, Brittany Nicole Dill, Amanda Johnson, Savannah Rose Smith, Matthew Davis Thompson,

Collinsville: Christine Coleman Blue,

Coweta: ZaQue T. Hutchings,

Crowder: Sarah Renee James,

Davis: William Cody Ebb Bowen,

Dickson: Abigail Larissa Parker,

Disney: Bobby Ray Long,

Duncan: Rocky Wayne Mitchell,

Durant: Ashley Nicole Avery, Katie Boydstun, Crystal A. Bully, Dana Burton Carl, Caleb Omar Chemait, Mark A. Connell, Chase Colten Crites, Jack Bryson Fields, Kailey Renae Garner, Katy Lynn Gaskill, Kathryn Alayna Gipson, Dakota Jeffrey Graham, Rachel Marie Grider, Jacob Aaron Hance, Nicole Lamar-Owens, Hailey Cheyenne Manners, Bailie Martin, Dara B. McCoy, Kristie D. McKee, Hanna Nichole McMurtrey, Clint Justin Morrison, Adeline Marie Patterson, Lindsay Marie Pfaff-Lahouar, Scott A. Phelps, Nannette A. Purifoy, Jill Kennedy Reyna, Micha Dawn Schiebe, Cameron Schuessler, Macie Richelle Slaten, Rusel Duayne Smith, Ryan L. Spring, Terri D. Taylor, Brianna Dawn Teel, Kassandra Wilkey, John A Williams Jr., Aszra Nicole Allen Wingfield, Dianna Elizabeth Young,

Eagletown: Kearston Danielle Hadley,

Edmond: Maggie Danielle Benson, Kristina Jean Bergman, Susan Michele Sheldon,

El Reno: Lisa Mary Martin, Michelle A. Whiteman,

Enid: Andrew Michael Krush,

Fort Towson: Jacey Edwards,

Guthrie: Brett K. Berryhill,

Hartshorne: Kayla Sheyenne Castagnetta, Henry Colbert Castagnetta III,

Haworth: Cody Douglas Allen, Julia Napanee Boyd, Ieyanna Q. Williams,

Healdton: Amber McCabe,

Hendrix: Alicia Weger,

Hugo: Annjavetta D. Babb-Johnson, Shelby L. Dawes, Trenton William Lawless, Macy Jo Octavia Maxwell, Lane Teryl Wren,

Idabel: Ashlin K. Corley, Valerie Ann Hester, Candy Marie Hirschi, Jennifer Lynne Lundry, Anjanette McKinney-Williston, McKayla D. Rozell,

Kansas: Rendi Glass,

Kingston: Gary Dewayne Baker, Austin Blackwell, Justin Nicholas Britt, Jared Channing Hayes, Megan Allison Lollis, Jamie Macon, Taylor Calli Rogers,

Antonio Enrique Salazar,

Langston: Robert M. Vick,

Lawton: Angela Frankie Ruiz,

Lone Grove: Angela Hubbard,

Madill: Lindsey Danette Bilyeu, Kacy Lynn Blankenship, Kaycee Cortinas, Mason Kent Eddings, Laura Kay Gleaves, Miranda Michelle Lovett, Georgia Rae Minter, Sergio Alexander Padron, Christy J. Uzzel,

Marietta: Manuela Barrientos, Alesha Rena Birks, Conner Michelle Harmon, Alek Riley Hicks,

McAlester: Elizabeth Ann Cummins, Amanda Mae Engleman, Jessica King, Harley Nichole Lenox, Tanna Meseley Owens, Christopher Blake Pulchny, Kelsey J. Roberson, Anthony Runyon, Kayla Dawn Spradley, Jennifer Unsworth,

Miami: Kristi Lynn Radebaugh,

Midwest City: Diana Starks, Kyle Brandon Valdez,

Moore: Bailey Lanae Aynes, Amanda Renee Kirby, Jennifer Marie Root,

Moyers: Zack Brittingham,

Newalla: Jason Ray Lilly,

Norman: Mitchell W. Spaulding,

Oklahoma City: Clayton Wes Adams, Phong Cao Duong, Emily C. Krueger, Richard Truong Nguyen, Jeremiah Michael Scoles, Alfredo F. Soria Elguera, Jonathan D. Welsh,

Okmulgee: Megan Kylee Knight, Stephen Parker Knight,

Oleta: Aleina Majoy Pate,

Pawnee: Dawna Riding In Hare,

Porum: Staci Gail Simeroth,

Quinton: Preston Bingham,

Rattan: Anna Alexis Kaitlind Maria Babcock, Brittni Deaton, Andrea Marie Dunlap,

Ringling: Trenton G. Moore,

Roff: Aaron Wayne Cornell,

Ryan: Larimey Curtis,

Sallisaw: Chelsie Jo Barnes,

Sand Springs: Darrian Mayree Phillips,

Sapulpa: LaKesha L. Bell,

Sentinel: Michael Avery Fox,

Shawnee: Bailey Kirstin Hopper,

Silo: Torrie June Palmer,

Soper: Heather Shay Edge,

Spiro: Regan Lynn Huff, Linzy Wylie,

Springer: Rhonda L. Mize,

Stigler: Garrett Wayne Spradley,

Stilwell: Haley Elisabeth Brown,

Stuart: Turner Brewer, Kelli Jo Thompson,

Sulphur: Stephanie Renae Lopez,

Tahlequah: Lesslie Long-Leatherwood,

Talihina: Jack Clarkson Austin III, Andrea Nicole Wimberly,

Thackerville: Dalton Call Langston, Brett Jacob McMurray,

Tishomingo: David Michael Brantley, Patricia Ann Brisco, Makayla Shane Coppedge, Katherine F. Justice,

Tulsa: Justice Wyatt Ray Graham,

Tupelo: Mathew Wade Benedict,

Turpin: Jonathan Clark Peters,

Tushka: Konar Hall, Sarah Beth McDaniel,

Utica: Mindy DeAnn Simmons,

Valliant: Ethan Wayne Fenley, Ellen Cierra Gross, Morgan Robberson,

Velma-Alma: John Tyler Nalley,

Walters: Olivia Leann Potter,

Wardville: Heather Elaine Boone, Merideth Gwinn Tucker,

Whitesboro: Hunter Tidwell,

Wilburton: Hayley Jean Myers, Jacqueline Nicole Norris,

Wilson: Christy Ann Marsh, John P. McKay,

Wright City: Marsha Mae Bond, Michael J. Kyle,

Yukon: Cecil Richard Gray II,

TEXAS

Abilene: Sean Peter Livingston,

Atascosa: Ellen Brooker,

Austin: Frank Tommy Leon Crayton, James Neal Revada Jr.,

Azle: Bryan Cole Gibson,

Bonham: Cody Del Austin, Justin Dale Bankston, Arye Mckinzi Durst, D’Artagnan Chisholm Porter, Trent S. Walker,

Burnet: Andrew Craig Maxwell,

Callisburg: Travis Vaughn,

Corpus Christi: Israel F. Garcia Jr.,

Dallas: Kierra Davis, Tyler A. Lonzie, Orlando Kevin Swift II,

Denison: Courtney Reneé Avery, Crystal Nicole Beltran, William Joseph Blankenship, Blake Walker Cunningham, Dominique Nichelle Ford, Ashlee M. Hale, Michael Harrison, Solmayra Longoria, ELizabeth Nicole Mendoza, Amy Janel Norris, Kimberly Leeann Thomison, Jake Stone Walters,

Ector: Stephanie Michelle Cline, Mallory Mayo,

Euless: Cody Lane Longwell,

Fort Worth: Julia Carol Benford, Lindsey Kay Ludwick, Ryon Marusak,

Friendswood: Blake Austin Crawford,

Frisco: Scott Jeffries,

Gainesville: Juanita Yvonne Sainz,

Garland: Jonathan Wayne Cansler, Mason Tyler Crowe,

Gunter: Jordan L. Arrington, Price Clifford Ferrell,

Haslet: Blake Tyler Henderson,

Honey Grove: Crystal Powell,

Howe: Traves Dale McCorkle,

Ivanhoe: Sarah Payton Foreman,

Keller: Zane Dru Mathews,

Krum: Laramie Trevor McEntire, Rachel Lee Wallace,

Leonard: Rachel Rowe,

Lewisville: Connor Lyon Denton,

McKinney: Michael P. Cummings, Dave Kirk Sanders,

Mesquite: Krystal Ann Cummings, Taylor James Flowers,

Missouri City: Phillip McKinnon,

Mt. Vernon: Jonathan Luke Kaufman,

Paris: Drew Nicholas Stanley,

Pilot Point: Haley Claire Evans,

Plano: Aimee Allene Foster, Moises Mendoza Tudon, Meredith Morgan Mounger,

Ponder: Dalton Boyer,

Pottsboro: Kristi Nicole Heath, Dustee Dee Russell, Madelyn Schneider, Caleb H. Sowels,

Princeton: Brooke Deanne Richardson,

Rockwall: Brent Allen Bryant, Alyssa Loree Fawks,

Rowlett: Trent Lee Hannah,

Savoy: Saydi Tilyr Atnip,

Sherman: Hector Alexander Beltran, Amadou Oumar Bocoum, Elizabeth Ellen Buchanan, Laura Michelle Crossland, Marcam Cal Dick, Heather Nicole Drinnon, Hannah Marie Farley, Kenneth William Gatewood, Erica Danielle Hayden, Angela M. Saunders-Dick, Courtney Rene Scribner, Courtney L. Strong, Kisha R. Williams,

Spring: James Patrick Dorris,

Tomball: Courtney Danielle Miller,

Trenton: Amy Chambers,

Tyler: Patrick Howard,

Van Alstyne: Samantha Case, James Gregory Rice Jr.,

Vernon: Brittney Michelle Jaycee Owens,

Waskom: Tommy Joe Reason II,

Whitesboro: Johnathon Jones, Jesse Mathew Lee Speer,

Whitewright: Jalon Michael Rice,

Wylie: Collin Timothy Mathers, Taylor Dawn Williams,

ALABAMA

Birmingham: Anton Cook,

ARKANSAS

DeQueen: Regina Marie Tatum,

Foreman: Mandy L. Chaviers,

Fort Smith: Jordan Rae Parks,

Hatfield: Kyle Andrew Roberts,

Van Buren: Katelyn McKenzie White,

ARIZONA

Cave Creek: Cheyenne Sierra Johnson,

Glendale: Sherald D. Belyeu,

CALIFORNIA

Beaumont: Lanell Covington-James,

Hollister: Ivy Alexandra Phelps,

Poway: Brett T. Jantz,

San Bernardino: Michael C. Haugen,

Taft: Mitchell Causey Emberson,

Vista: Jessee Gabe Paxton,

COLORADO

Del Norte: DeeShanda S. Speer-Smith,

Norwood: Brandon C. Zitting,

CONNECTICUT

Manchester: Adam M. Ludlow,

IOWA

Whittemore: Michael E. Schoon,

KANSAS

Silver Lake: Aaron Joseph Seele,

Wichita: Nathan Jackson,

KENTUCKY

Danville: Pamela L. Chavez,

LOUISIANA

Baton Rouge: Madelynn Jamie Dunham,

Pearl River: Alayna Holdsworth,

MASSACHUSETTS

Holden: Robert Willis Heath,

MARYLAND

Reisterstown: Rachel Rae Corson,

MISSOURI

Odessa: Dorthea Irene Smith,

Saint Charles: Ryan Tristan Harvey,

MISSISSIPPI

Tougaloo: Larry R. Travis Jr.,

NORTH CAROLINA

Cherokee: Frances Shandell Long,

NEBRASKA

Imperial: Casey J. Hust,

NEW JERSEY

Mt. Holly: William David Hoffman,

NEW MEXICO

Los Alamos: Tracey Leann Speyrer,

NEW YORK

Albany: Sue Mendoza,

Plattsburgh: Vivianne Wesley,

RHODE ISLAND

Bristol: Paul J. Borges,

Newport: Jessica Marie Borges,

SOUTH DAKOTA

Union Center: Shania Classy Johnston,

WISCONSIN

Watertown: Kaley Kathleen Jacobson,

WYOMING

Moorcroft: Trever J. Nelson,

INTERNATIONAL

Minsk, Belarus: Maksim Fil,

Nanjing, China: Mengting Huang, Xueran Zhai, Zihao Zhou,

Solin, Croatia: Milena Vitez,

Pribram, Czech Republic: Ludmila Chandler,

Manchester, England: Samuel James Berry,

Libreville, Gabon: Debat Debat Kankoubi Othounga,

Port-Gentil, Gabon: Lucasse Méris Pambou,

Alfeld, Germany: Michael Meyer,

Tarimoro, Mexico: Beatriz Patino,

Abuja, Nigeria: Leah Ogbaje,

Sochi, Russia: Anna Buiukian,

Backa Topola, Serbia: Darija Catipovic,

Madrid, Spain: Concepcion Assiego.

