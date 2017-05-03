Fun, family-friendly events scheduled at the Chickasaw Cultural Center

SULPHUR – May is the month of honoring family, friends and veterans. The Chickasaw Nation is hosting multiple events at the Chickasaw Cultural Center including the Mother’s Day Celebration, Armed Forces Honor Day and a Memorial Day Celebration. All events are open to the public at no charge.

Mother’s Day Celebration, May 13-14

Celebrate your mother in a special way by taking her to the Mother’s Day Celebration Saturday, May 13 and Sunday, May 14.

Mothers receive free admission to the Chikasha Poya Exhibit Center, special discounts in the gift shops, and complimentary tea and cookies in the Aaimpaꞌ Café.

Activities in the Living Village are planned including stickball and cultural demonstrations. A special card workshop for children 12 and under will be available.

The film, “Mother’s Day” will be screened at 1 p.m. each day in the Anoli’ Theater.

Armed Forces Honor Day, May 20

Join in honoring past and present veterans by attending the Armed Forces Honor Day, Saturday, May 20.

The Chickasaw Cultural Center honors all past veterans and current active military with free admission to the Chikasha Poya Exhibit Center, as well as a 10 percent discount at the Aaimpa Café.

The war drama “Unbroken” will play at 1 p.m. in the Anoli’ Theater.

Memorial Day Celebration, May 27-28

Take time to celebrate the holiday weekend Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28, during the Memorial Day Celebration.

Festivities include cultural demonstrations, traditional games and family films in the Anoli’ Theater.

The family drama “Faith of Our Fathers” will show at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in the Anoli’ Theater.

The Fourth Annual Artesian Arts Festival will take place Saturday, May 27, at the Artesian Plaza located adjacent to the Artesian Hotel and Spa, 1001 W. First Street. Free parking and shuttle services from the Chickasaw Cultural Center to the festival will be available to all attendees.

The Chickasaw Cultural Center, 867 Cooper Memorial Road, is open Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday noon – 5 p.m.

For more information about any of the upcoming events, call (580) 622-7130 or visit www.chickasawculturalcenter.com.

Submitted by the Chickasaw Nation.