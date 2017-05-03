Speaker of the House Charles McCall congratulates Tri-County honorees

The Honorable Charles McCall, Speaker of the Oklahoma House of Representatives, was the keynote speaker Tuesday night at the Tri-County Honors Program.

First United Bank is Corporate sponsor and Southeastern Oklahoma State University is the Education sponsor for the annual event, which honors area high school students and is held in the Visual & Performing Arts Center.

Speaker McCall was elected to that position on January 3, 2017, and represents House District 22. He was first elected to the House in 2012, and has served as the chairman of the House Appropriations & Budget Subcommittee on Revenue and Taxation.

Prior to running for the House of Representatives, he served as Mayor of Atoka from 2005 to 2012.

The Speaker earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Oklahoma and completed the banking program at the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Colorado. He currently serves as the CEO and Board Chairman of AmeriState Bank in Atoka.

First United CEO Greg Massey presided over the event, with Southeastern president Sean Burrage offering welcoming remarks. Awards were presented by Speaker McCall, Massey, Burrage, the bank presidents, and Southeastern vice president for university advancement Dr. Kyle Stafford.

Eighty-six students from 17 area schools were represented at the 2017 Tri-County Honors Program.

The following students, listed by school, were honored for their scholastic and leadership skills:

Achille High School: Raychel Alexander, Sergio Vazquez, Ryan Hudgins, Zane Westbrook, McKayla Dunegan.

Bennington High School: Kindal Stricklen, Nicole McWilliams, Haily Tom, William Smith, Maria Martinez, Alyssa Mathews.

Boswell High School: D’yani Shores, Madealyn Morphis, Caleb Hitchcock, Virginia Beddo.

Caddo High School: Chaney Freese, Charlotte Brantley, Clayton Holbrook, Allison Adair.

Calera High School: Chase Hamilton, Cooper Hamilton, Caleb Judkins, Madison Partain, Makayla Thomas, Haley Childers.

Colbert High School: Ronnie Rickman, Jared Tucker.

Durant High School: Spencer Patton, Elena Mendoza, Micah Abrams, Matthew Anderson, Emari Benito, Rebekah Corson, Taylor Cox, Adyson Gabbart, Blake Harper, Makenna Jones, Maci McCoy, Chloe McKinney, Jonathan Metts, Brody Morgan, Morgan O’Hern, Alexis Prado, Jakob Smith, Nikki Smith, Rainbow Spindle, Kevin Tran, Jatelyn Wallace.

Fort Towson High School: Jacob Good, Veronica Chamberlain, Tristen Beard, Elizabeth Whitlow.

Hugo High School: Gary Newberry, Alexis Bills, Anthony Bennett, India Gage.

Durant Kiamichi Technology Center: Sergio Vazquez, Isabel Briceno, Nicolas Posekany, Charlie Gould, Joshua Gonzalez, Maria Martinez.

Hugo Kiamichi Technology Center: Summer Moffitt

Kingston High School: Clayton Dewayne Taylor, Grace Madelyn Werth.

Madill High School: Joseph Tuck, Will Shelby, Hayden Holder, Roxy Avilia.

Rock Creek High School: Kaycee Williams, Jesse Durham, Cole Eschete, Aubree Goodwin.

Silo High School: Peyton Cobb, Jake Hamilton, Crissy Odom, Braden Allen, Adyson Barber.

Soper High School: Madelynn Dancer, Alexa Pettyjohn, Cage Record, Kaylee Dennis.

Victory Life Academy: Larra Lankford, Tristan Perkins, Ben Grody, Tara Dollar.

Submitted by SE.

Speaker of the House Charles McCall offers inspiring words to the students, their families, and educators at Tuesday’s Tri-County Honors Program. Also on the program were Southeastern president Sean Burrage, left, and First United Bank CEO Greg Massey, right. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_Tricounty1.jpg Speaker of the House Charles McCall offers inspiring words to the students, their families, and educators at Tuesday’s Tri-County Honors Program. Also on the program were Southeastern president Sean Burrage, left, and First United Bank CEO Greg Massey, right. Dan Hoke | SE Area high school seniors, their families, and educators gathered Tuesday night at the Tri-County Honors Program, sponsored by First United Bank and Southeastern Oklahoma State University. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_Tricounty2.jpg Area high school seniors, their families, and educators gathered Tuesday night at the Tri-County Honors Program, sponsored by First United Bank and Southeastern Oklahoma State University. Dan Hoke | SE