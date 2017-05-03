Durant student’s winning artwork recognized at State Capitol

OKLAHOMA CITY – A 4th grader at Durant Intermediate was selected as a winner of the Oklahoma Energy Resources Board’s Well Site Safety Day Poster Contest. Ryder Jones was recognized as a runner-up in the poster contest Tuesday, April 25 at the Oklahoma State Capitol.

Jones was one of only 21 students selected out of more than 3,000 entries from across the state. As part of the OERB’s annual Well Site Safety Day, the winners from grades K-6 got the opportunity to share their original artwork, illustrating the dangers of playing around well sites, with their state legislators.

“The most important part of our student education program is teaching kids about well site safety,” said Mindy Stitt, executive director of the OERB. “Well Site Safety Day and the art contest are a fun way to spread awareness about the dangers associated with well sites in an effort to keep kids safe.”

In addition to meeting state legislators, the winners were recognized at an awards ceremony in the Capitol’s Blue Room. After the awards ceremony, the students were rewarded with a party at the OERB offices.

The OERB’s Well Site Safety program was created in 1996 in response to a fatal accident involving young kids playing around a tank battery. Since then, the OERB has developed free safety materials and videos that are given to schools all over the state. For more information on these programs visit OERBHomeRoom.com.

Created by the Oklahoma Legislature in 1993, the OERB is funded voluntarily by oil and natural gas producers and royalty owners through a one-tenth of 1 percent assessment on the sale of oil and natural gas. The OERB’s purpose is to conduct environmental restoration of orphaned and abandoned well sites and to educate Oklahomans about energy. For more information visit OERB.com.

Submitted by OERB.

Ryder Jones, a 4th grader at Durant Intermediate School is shown with State Rep. Dustin Roberts. Jones was recognized as a runner-up in a poster contest at the Oklahoma State Capitol. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_RyderPic.jpg Ryder Jones, a 4th grader at Durant Intermediate School is shown with State Rep. Dustin Roberts. Jones was recognized as a runner-up in a poster contest at the Oklahoma State Capitol.