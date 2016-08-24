Man flown to Texas hospital after crash

Durant firefighters are shown at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Southeast Third Avenue Wednesday afternoon. Authorities and witnesses at the scene said a car left the roadway, went through a yard, came back onto the roadway and crashed into the trees where it overturned. The male driver was taken by Bryan County EMS to the nearby Multi-Sports Complex where he was flown by helicopter to Plano Medical Center, Plano, Texas. His condition was not available at press time. He was conscious at the scene.

Bryan County EMS and Durant firefighters push a stretcher holding a crash victim who was flown to a Plano, Texas, hospital for treatment.