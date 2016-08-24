Fire vs. police bubble soccer

This Saturday at 7 p.m., the Durant Police and the Durant Firemen will go head to head in a bubble soccer match.

The fundraiser will help CASA in their mission to help children. When a child enters the legal system, either because of abuse or neglect, it can be terrifying for the child.

Carolyn Thompson, CASA’s Executive Director said, “We want to help the children and be the voice of the children. We make sure their foster home is right, and that the child is safe wherever they are.”

“Court Appointed Special Advocate” is what CASA means with the volunteers who dedicate themselves to help these children.

Bryan County’s CASA is one of the oldest in the entire nation. Thompson said, “It was 1986 and Judge Joe Taylor heard about CASA and called and said he wanted to do this for the children.. That’s where this all started. Now we help many children. There are children who we can’t help because we need volunteers. We will be able to tell people about CASA at the bubble soccer match.”

The Durant police officers who will participate, according to Officer Nick Spencer, who are signed up as of Wednesday are: Brandon Laxton, Nick Spencer, Buddy Faulkner, Carrie Wyrick, Vonnie Houser, Scott Seiber, Jimmy Grube and Drew Hale.

Spencer said, “I’m hoping none of these guys drop out. I’m glad we pushed it back to August instead of when it was originally scheduled for when temperatures were 100 degrees. This match should be a lot of fun for us and for the firemen. I know everyone in the stands watching will enjoy seeing us play. Ragging on each other is a favorite pastime.”

Spencer is sure they will win over the fire department and he said, “I hope they bring their lunch.”

The bubble soccer match will have a prize raffle, according to Thompson.

Many items will be raffled for the fundraiser. “A hunting, fishing or turkey hunt will be given away with Will Groby,” Thompson said.

A weekend getaway to Dallas, courtesy of All Seasons Travel has been put together for the raffle also.

Thompson said, “With that, a spa, restaurants, trips and things for those who don’t fish. We’ll give a lot away in our raffle.”

Tickets to the bubble soccer match can be purchased at Durant Fire Department at 122 N. 1st, Colclazier Insurance at 208 W. Cedar, Texoma Engraving at 615 W. Evergreen, Landmark Bank at 900 W. Main, Roby’s Hallmark & Flowers at 2131 W. Main, Bryan County CASA at 401 N. 2nd, Lakeway One-Stop at 5025 W. Highway 70, and tickets will also be available at the gate at Durant Multi-Sports Complex.

Adult admission is $6 and children 3 years to 10 years is $3. Children under 3 years old are free.

Thompson said, “At the beginning of the school year, often there is a spike in cases reported to the Department of Human Services. The child has been out for summer and when they go back to school, the teachers can pick up on some things.”

At the beginning of the school year, the kids come back where many have had a hard summer, often with neglect or abuse.

Often, DHS is overwhelmed by the number of reports and CASA becomes very instrumental in helping them help children. CASA does things to help that the judge and court cannot do, according to Thompson.

Thompson said, “The judges can’t go out and knock on doors. He cannot go see where the child is living or what conditions. We do that for him. We are the eyes and ears for the judge.”

The difference between Department of Human Services, DHS and CASA is they are volunteers and DHS are paid state employees.

Thompson said, “We are trained volunteers. We have 30 hours training. We are sworn in by the judge. We go to court observation. We are considered officers of the court. That opens all doors to us, with anything involving the child’s case.”

The child has to be in court custody, in the “system” for CASA to become involved. That can be very scary for the child, being taken from the only surroundings they know, or taken from their parents.

CASA tries to step in and help the child in any way they can, according to Thompson.

The bubble soccer match is sponsored by Bryan County CASA as a fundraiser to help their volunteers help the children of Bryan County who need help in a rough time in their young lives.

Bryan County CASA is a Bryan County United Way agency. Bubble Soccer USA is providing the equipment for the match.

The accident in Caddo prevented the Democrat from getting the player information from the Durant Fire Department. Those names will be published on the Durant Daily Democrat website at www.durantdemocrat.com.

The soccer bubbles are inflated big enough for a fireman or policemen to be inside, then the soccer match is on.

The match was postponed from earlier this summer because triple-digit temperatures would have made being inside the huge bubble miserable.

Now, with less heat outside, the police and firemen should have a blast playing soccer.

Officer Spencer said jokingly, “I’m hoping for a volunteer to coach us, and I hope there is a referee for the match, it might get ugly.”

For more information on the bubble soccer match, call (580) 924-6164.

CASA benefit to be held Saturday