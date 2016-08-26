Cleanup continues at crash site

The northbound lanes of Highway 69/75 at Caddo opened Thursday morning after being closed since Wednesday evening due to a fatality accident involving a chemical spill.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol identified the driver as 49-year-old Randy Lewis Perkins of Sapulpa.

According to OHP, Perkins was driving a Peterbilt semi-truck that was carrying sulphuric acid and at approximately 4 p.m. Wednesday, Perkins was traveling southbound on Highway 69/75 when his truck veered off the west side of the roadway for an unknown reason and struck the Highway 22 bridge.

Perkins, who died at the scene, was ejected approximately 15 feet from the cab, and sulphuric acid carried by the semi was released which damaged other vehicles, according to OHP. Information on the secondary damage to vehicles was still be investigated at the time of the OHP report released Thursday evening. The Durant Fire Department said a home was exposed to the acid by a passerby at the crash after the person visited the home.

Northbound lanes opened Thursday morning and southbound traffic is having to use the on/off ramps to go around the crash site. The Highway 22 overpass was closed and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation set up arrow boards to warn drivers.

Numerous agencies responded to the scene and the trucking company sent a hazardous materials crew. Unified command of the scene was conducted by OHP, Durant Fire Department and Durant/Bryan County Emergency Management.

In other accidents, a wreck on Silo Road Thursday afternoon approximately one mile north of the Silo School blocked traffic. A head injury had one person being flown out to the hospital. A temporary landing pad was established at the Silo School. Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Robby Keeling investigated the accident.

Contact Matt Swearengin at 634-2160 or mswearengin@civitasmedia.com.