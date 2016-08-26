Several injured in crash on Silo Road

Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Silo Road one mile north of Silo, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

Injured were: Sixty-four-year-old Gerald R. Reynolds of Cartwright; fifty-six-year-old Tammy Reynolds of Cartwright, and twenty-seven-year-old Christopher Allen Choate of Henderson, Texas.

Mr. Reynolds was taken by Bryan County EMS to AllianceHealth in Durant where he was listed in stable condition at the time of the OHP report Thursday evening. Mrs. Reynolds was taken by Bryan County EMS to AllianceHealth in Durant and then transferred to Plano Medical Center where she was listed in stable condition.

Choate was taken by air ambulance to Plano Medical Center and he was listed in serious condition.

According to OHP, Choate was driving a Toyota four-door vehicle at 4:25 p.m. at a high rate of speed when his southbound vehicle departed the roadway to the right. Choate then overcorrected and came back onto the roadway in a broad slide striking a Chevrolet Equinox head on that was driven by Mr. Reynolds and occupied by his wife, Tammy.

Mr. Reynolds saw Choate lose control of the vehicle and he pulled to the side of the roadway and was almost at a complete stop when the collision happened.

All occupants wore seat belts. According to Trooper Robby Keeling’s report Choate driving left of center was the cause of the crash. The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office, Bryan County EMS, Johnston County EMS and the Silo Fire Department assisted at the scene.

Contact Matt Swearengin at 634-2160 or mswearengin@civitasmedia.com.

Shown is one of the vehicles in a crash late Thursday afternoon on Silo Road. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_Silowreck.jpg Shown is one of the vehicles in a crash late Thursday afternoon on Silo Road. Photo by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat