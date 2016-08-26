Hazell State Teacher nominee

Once in a great while, a teacher comes along who epitomizes the term great educator, good friend, helper, teacher, listener.

Jon Hazell’s friends and colleagues use these words when describing him. His students many times cannot wait until school is out for the day, because they need to see the man they look up to for direction.

Durant High School teacher Jon Hazel has been a teacher in 4 decades with no signs of slowing down.

He’s the DISD Teacher of the Year for 2015-2016. He recently won the Professional Oklahoma Educators award for outstanding high school teacher of 2016.

It’s not these awards that mean the most to Hazell, but the reward of helping his students that is dearest to his heart.

He is known as the type man and teacher who wants to help everyone. If he could be duplicated, he could help twice as many.

Hazell can usually be found with a student or young adult nearby, giving advice to help that person grow.

He preaches the word of God to his congregation and helps lead many young people in that right direction.

The Community Christian Church in Durant looks to him for spiritual guidance and spiritual rejuvenation. He gives them that and more.

He’s traveled halfway around the world to preach the gospel to those in Ghana.

Countless lives who could have easily gone astray, were led down the straight path by Hazell.

If a young person needs advice, he will have the answers, or will find the answers needed, according to colleagues.

It is said that Hazel will always do the right thing for that person, no matter the circumstance.

As Fellowship of Christian Athletes sponsor, he’s the one students look up to, seek out for advice, and listen to when he talks.

As a pastor, someone is always needing help and guidance in his church. Hazell is a leader of people.

Durant ISD Superintendent Duane Merideth said, “He’s absolutely the best at encouraging and motivating kids to get out and do good things for the right reasons. That’s what makes him such a good teacher.”

Hazell wears many hats in life. He’s the Durant High School Student Council Sponsor. He’s a family man. He’s a missionary. The list goes on and on.

Merideth said, “I think one of the things we’ve worked on is bringing back school spirit. He’s been a huge part of that with Student Council.”

He’s said to be able to pull the spirit out of the students and get them going.

With the world in such disarray and turmoil, Hazell has the ability to calm someone with the right words, people who know him say.

Kids can be impulsive, but he has the ability to slow them down to find answers for the problem or situation they may face.

Story after story is told of students who are frustrated, scared, confused or angry until they find Hazell.

He, according to his students, understands what they feel and understands the language they speak.

Merideth said, “As a man, he’s a great example for kids to follow, more specifically for young men to follow.”

He’s been a teacher more than 30 years. Decades of practice and the natural ability to empathize and sometimes sympathize makes him the leader he is today.

As a family man, he’s the oldest of his siblings. Perhaps that is what started him in the direction of leader.

He is the rock for his wife Jeanie, and she is his. Both being teachers, they are best friends.

Hazell is a State Board of Education Teacher of the Year 2016 nominee.

He will soon learn if he gets to carry that honor for the state of Oklahoma. There’s no one more deserving according to his Superintendent.

Merideth summed it up, “There’s a lot of teachers who are deserving of the honor, but Jon stands out among the best. He’s most deserving of the honor of state Teacher of the Year, and I personally wish him the best. There’s just none better than Jon Hazell.”

Contact Dan Pennington at (580) 634-2162 or dpennington@civitasmedia.com.

Jon Hazell is always helping someone, according to those around him. Everyone who comes in contact with him speaks of his willingness to help anyone in any situation. Here he is on the field with his Fellowship of Christian Athletes students. He devotes as much time after school as he does during the school day. Hazell says that’s the way he likes it. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_DSC_1768Haxzel.jpg Jon Hazell is always helping someone, according to those around him. Everyone who comes in contact with him speaks of his willingness to help anyone in any situation. Here he is on the field with his Fellowship of Christian Athletes students. He devotes as much time after school as he does during the school day. Hazell says that’s the way he likes it. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat Whether teaching or preaching, Jon Hazell is a beloved leader of his students and his congregation. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_bpreach.jpg Whether teaching or preaching, Jon Hazell is a beloved leader of his students and his congregation. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat