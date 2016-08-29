Players battle for the ball in Saturday night’s bubble soccer match for CASA. Here on the left is Durant Police team player Richard Ezell with two Durant Firemen team players on right, Brandon Brooks and an unidentified player.

Fireman Colin Gordon is on the ground as police player Nick Spencer and an unidentified police player come that way looking for the soccer ball.

Jim Harmon, police photographer and long-time Durant photographer, captures images at Saturday night’s police vs. firemen soccer match. Harmon is former Southeastern professor and photograph contributor to the Durant Daily Democrat.

Fire team member Steve Kelso riles police team member Chris Marcy at the CASA bubble soccer match Saturday night.

Team police in yellow at the CASA fundraiser bubble soccer match held Saturday night at the Durant Multi-Sports Complex. Front row, left to right, Brandon Laxton, John Wyatt, Carrie Wyrick, Brian Chavez, Vonnie Houser. Back row, left to right, Drew Hale, Richard Ezell, Jimmy Grube, Nick Spencer, Buddy Faulkner, Jessie Petty, and Shane Walker.

Team Fire in red at the CASA fundraiser bubble soccer match held Saturday night at the Durant Multi-Sports Complex. Left to right, Keith Cook, Cliff Wilson, Steve Kelso, Kyle Layton, Chris Bryan, holding the plaque Mark Demaree, Jeff Rush, CASA’s Helen Lowrance, Chase Condor, Colin Gordon, Brandon Brooks and Jeff Orlando.

.

Spectators Marty and Annette Cook enjoy seeing the Police vs. Fire soccer match Saturday night at Durant Multi-Sports Complex.

Policeman Brandon Laxton goes down hard, feet in the air, at Saturday night’s bubble soccer match for CASA. Fireman Jeff Rush is behind him going after the ball.

Police team member Jimmy Grube goes after the soccer ball in the CASA bubble soccer match Saturday night. Fireman Jeff Rush on the left is coming after him.

Police team member Vonnie Houser shows fun spirit during the fundraiser bubble soccer match Saturday night. Each fire and police player was enclosed in a bubble and battled it out in the exhibition for CASA.

