School buses load

School is in session and many students ride the bus to their school.

Each school has an area they load the students on to school buses.

It is state law that motorists must stop whether students are being loaded at school or on neighborhood streets.

Many motorists are not aware that a new law was passed, not yet 5 years old that has stiffer penalties, officials say.

The same law is in effect if they are being dropped off at their homes. Motorists must stop for the red lights of a school bus.

That law from November 2011 allows for the suspension of a driver’s license for failure to stop for a school bus.

Durant Superintendent Duane Merideth said, “Always keep an eye out for those yellow school buses. They are carrying the most precious things we have in the world, our kids. Make sure you stop, when our kids are getting on or off their bus.”

According to that stiffer 2011 law, if a motorist is given a citation, the motorist’s driver’s license is suspended for one year-no exception-as well as a $249 fine.

Hundreds of driver’s licenses have been suspended under that law.

The bus may be stopped near a corner or anywhere in the block, it does not matter.

Motorists must stop no matter where the bus is stopped, when the red warning lights on.

You may not see a police officer nearby, so don’t think you can get away with it, you can still be caught, according to officials.

Bus drivers can get the tag number and turn that over to police.

Police say there are common responses to being pulled over.

Many will say they didn’t have time to stop.

Others will act like they are bewildered as to why the officer is stopping them.

There are those who openly admit they drove past the flashing lights of the school bus, according to officials.

Merideth said, “We need to watch out and keep our kids safe when the red lights are on.”

Being stopped can be a lesson learned for the motorist.

That situation is much better than actually hitting a child who was getting on or off their school bus.

That could kill the child as well as bring a manslaughter charge.

Officials say always stop for a school buses red lights and you’ll be obeying the law as well as stopping the cars behind you and maybe saving a life.

Bus drivers are trained to help the children and keep them safe when loading and crossing the street.

Durant ISD has new buses that Merideth is grateful for.

He said, “We are so appreciative of our patrons for allowing us to keep our students in safer, new vehicles.”

Many of the buses are new after the passing of the bond election a few months back, according to Merideth.

Other buses are still safe for students who ride them, he said.

Officials say the main thing is to be sure to watch out for the red lights of a school bus as you drive or you may be without a license and walking.

Motorists must stop when buses load or unload. When red lights are on and/or the stop sign flag is out, it's state law that you must stop.

