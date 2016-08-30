Police arrest burglary suspect

A man arrested last week is a suspect in multiple burglaries, Durant Police said.

Police announced Tuesday the arrest of 18-year-old Jose Salazar that occurred Friday. According to police, Salazar was arrested for outstanding felony warrants, including one for possession of methamphetamine.

Salazar is a suspect in multiple burglaries from residences, businesses and vehicles plus the theft of a Chevrolet Suburban from a Durant business, according to police.

Police said that prior to his arrest and interview, he was confronted about the crimes and that he made confessions regarding the burglaries to investigators.

According to police, Salazar has been arrested numerous times for suspicion of drug and burglary crimes.

“This was an outstanding job of the patrol division and the criminal investigations division working together to solve numerous crimes and bringing perpetrators to justice,” said Buddy Faulkner, an investigator and public information officer with DPD.

Salazar was charged Monday with larceny of an automobile, second-degree burglary and possession of marijuana, second and subsequent offense.

In other, unrelated crimes, 43-year-old Frank Lee Wynn of Colbert was charged with felony assault with a dangerous weapon, eluding a police officer and misdemeanor DUI.

According to a court document, Wynn used his vehicle on Saturday to strike a Colbert Police patrol car and almost hit Officer Bart Alsbrook.

Court papers state Wynn eluded Alsbrook in the 100 block of Dickson Street in Colbert and that he was driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

Contact Matt Swearengin at 634-2160 or mswearengin@civitasmedia.com.

Jose Salazar http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_thumbnail_Jose-Salazar.jpg Jose Salazar