Council holds special meeting

The Durant City Council met for a special meeting Tuesday afternoon. Business that was taken care of for the Boys and Girls Club of Durant consisted of the approval of a permit to hold a 5K run on September 17, 2016. It was unanimous vote of the council on that approval.

Sunstar LLC will be creating a drainage ditch around Heritage I in Durant.

Those residents have contended with flood issues for a number of years, according to officials.

The City of Durant will waive permits for construction for future builds in that area to offset the cost.

Councilman Jerry Tomlinson said, “They’ll show us the receipts for cost and we will waive some fees. We will put a cap on the amount.”

There are right of ways and easements that will affect some of the residents who have used that land for other things

Tomlinson said, “This will affect some folks who’ve constructed fences or structures on those right of ways. We are considerate of that, but this is a long-term solution, we hope. This on the short-term effect could be some inconvenience. Marty Cook in Community Development will be working with those residents.”

The council then went into executive session to continue the search for a new city manager.

Tomlinson said, “We will be meeting three nights this week, conducting interviews continuing this search.”

Another special meeting of the council is scheduled at 4:45 p.m. today. The council will consider approval of a memorandum of understanding between the City of Durant and Commercial Metals Co. regarding sanitary sewer improvements to serve CMC’s properties.

Council members will also consider going into executive session to discuss the hiring of a city manager.

