Leadership Durant kicks off with orientation

Just a few days ago, on August 25, 2016, Leadership Durant began a journey of learning and leading the city.

Orientation is the beginning of most projects and this one went very well.

Executive Director of the Durant Chamber of Commerce, Janet Reed treats this like her child. She doesn’t treat members like children, but as friends and someone she can share her knowledge to.

She teaches and watches each person grow in the courses taught.

The first meeting gives each participant a chance to work with each other, to understand each different personality through a True Colors test administered.

Oklahoma Banker’s Association’s Elaine Dodd gave information and gave the test.

Once a month, these members of Leadership Durant will meet.

It will be a year-long study until June when they graduate and are sent out into the community to use the skills taught. Some may be bashful now, but they will work through that with personality changing exercises and lessons in dealing with media and government.

Oklahoma City will welcome them with a trip to the Capitol and various museums during the year.

The group will tour various businesses and organizations will welcome them as they learn.

A non-profit will benefit from Leadership Durant.

The group will chose a deserving organization and raise funds to help them with their endeavours.

Reed will keep them close enough to lead them, but will give them room to blossom and use the skills they learn, she said.

She will guide them and teach them using skills she has learned. It can be guaranteed she will learn from the group as well.

Exactly what the name says, “leadership” will be taught to each member.

Some members may already have some leadership qualities, but Reed will help hone that skill and help it flourish.

If you want more information on Leadership Durant or know of something the group can do, learn or enjoy, don’t hesitate to call the Chamber.

Reed will be glad to talk and assist her group or your organization with mutual benefits to both.

The Chamber’s number is 580-924-0848 or visit them on the web at www.durantchamber.org.

This year’s Leadership Durant group has a diverse sampling of the community.

Some may be with small businesses, and others with larger ones.

Some are organization members too.

No matter where each member comes from, the goal of the course is that each will go into the community as a stronger citizen and leader.

This years 2016-17 membership includes the following: Tyler Adamson, Texas Star Bank; Latesha Arnold, S&L Collision Center; Dayton Booth, Shamrock Bank; Ty Booth, AllianceHealth Durant; Tyler Burnam, Applebee’s; Amber Carpenter, First Texoma National Bank; Jason Copeland, Woodmen of the World; Mike Delloro, Vision Bank; Matt Frye, AllianceHealth Durant; Cassidy Gilmore, REI Oklahoma; Daniel Hendrickson, First United Bank; Derek Hines, Gaddis & Gaddia Wealth Management; Stacy Hutchens, Aspire Home Care; Elise Johnson, Texoma Print Services; Cheryl Keller, H&R Block; Tracey Presley, Choctaw Nation Of Oklahoma; Tracy Trotter, Southeastern Oklahoma State University, and Kassi Wilkey, Farmers Insurance.

Contact Dan Pennington at (580) 634-2162 or dpennington@civitasmedia.com.

Leadership Durant’s orientation class went well with Janet Reed, Durant Chamber of Commerce Executive Director at the helm. She will help the members grow into leaders of our community. The group will graduate in June of 2017 with skills learned as members of the group. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_DSC_2309LeadeshipBEST.jpg Leadership Durant’s orientation class went well with Janet Reed, Durant Chamber of Commerce Executive Director at the helm. She will help the members grow into leaders of our community. The group will graduate in June of 2017 with skills learned as members of the group. Photo by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat