Council meets

The Durant City Council held a special meeting Wednesday afternoon.

They approved a right of way easement for an electric line on city property.

They also approved the Commercial Metals Company Memorandum of Understanding.

The city is happy with the new agreement as well as CMC, officials said.

This agreement is in accordance with what has been done in the past with previous businesses, according to city officials.

The council adjourned to enter into executive session to find a City Manager. They have spent many evenings working into the night interviewing candidates. They are trying to spend more time and be more thorough than they were with the hiring of the last City Manager, they said. It’s not known how long before the new City Manager will be hired according to councilmen.

Contact Dan Pennington at (580) 634-2162 or dpennington@civitasmedia.com

The hunt for new City Manager continues