Food kitchen begins serving meals at park

Families Feeding Hope has begun distributing meals at D.V. Keithley Park located at the corner of Northeast 3rd and Cedar, the agency announced.

Meals will be served Monday–Friday evenings from 4:30 – 5:30 pm.

Families Feeding Hope, the non-profit agency that operates Families Feeding Families Kitchen, has been operating in Durant for 13 years and has a simple mission: A desire to provide basic needs to others while showing the love of the Lord. Many individuals and families have benefited from this service and with this change of venue many more can be reached, according to the organization.

The organization had previously been serving meals at the former George Washington Elementary School Cafeteria. The last meal there was served Wednesday. Problems with the air conditioner and expenses to use the facility were cited as reasons for the change.

Leticia Burkhalter, executive director, said on their Facebook page, “We are very excited about beginning our feeding in the park program. This change will allow us to interact more with the participants and we believe our volunteers and participants will enjoy the more personal touch it will provide.”

Feeding in the park is going to begin a new and exciting chapter in the Families Feeding Hope story, according to Burkhalter.

Contacted Thursday afternoon, she said, “Our plans are open but we feel after 13-plus years being hosted by DISD it is time we prepare a more permanent location that is able to meet this need. We serve over 40,000 meals each year. We know the need is real and trust that together our community will assist in this process of finding or creating a real ‘home’ for the ministry.”

This change of venue will mark the beginning of going back to the basics and reaching a new group of participants while still serving the people who so greatly need these services, according to Burkhalter.

“We see this change as expanding our reach and contacts in the community and are excited about the possibilities it presents,” Burkhalter said.

From staff and Families Feeding Hope reports.