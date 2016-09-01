Candidate for sheriff announces undersheriff choice

Bryan County Sheriff candidate Johnny Christian announced that if elected, he will appoint Darrell Northcott as undersheriff.

Northcott is a veteran law enforcement officer who retired from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol in January 2008 after a 30-year career.

Christian and Northcott have more than 65 years of combined law enforcement experience. Christian retired from OHP March 31 after serving 25 years with the agency.

Christian is pleased to announce that Northcott is his running mate in the election for Bryan County Sheriff.

“I chose Darrell because I observed his leadership and supervisory skills when I first became part of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol 25 years ago,” Christian said. “I was able to get to know him personally and professionally, he is an honest and good hearted man that has impeccable work ethics. He is a man who leads by example. I could think of no one better to help me protect and serve the citizens of Bryan County.”

Northcott was born in Wewoka, attended school in Davis and graduated from Davis High School in 1970. He graduated from East Central University in 1974 with a BS Degree in Elementary Education.

He said he was always interested in law enforcement at a young age.

After college, Northcott was employed by the Davis Police Department in mid 1975 and worked for the department for two years.

He applied for the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and attended the 36th Oklahoma Highway Patrol Academy beginning on Jan. 31, 1978. Northcott was assigned to Troop A Cleveland County Detachment on May 10, 1978, and lived in Norman. He later transferred to Mclain County Troop A and lived in Blanchard until September 1986.

Northcott was promoted to 2nd Lt. in 1986 and transferred to Troop E in Durant where he assumed supervisor duties in Bryan and Marshall counties.

In 2001, he transferred to Troop W and served as Supervisor of Lake Texoma, Lake Murray, Lake Waurika, as well as all the lakes and streams, and rivers in the District.

In September 2012, Northcott was employed by Southeastern Oklahoma State University and he serves as captain for the SOSU Police Department to present time.

He has received Advanced Law Enforcement Certification, Law Enforcement Firearms Instructor Certification and has been a Field Training Supervisor for Troopers.

Northcott was awarded the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Purple Heart for an injury sustained in the line of duty.

Christian won the recent Republican primary for sheriff. He will face Democrat candidate John Haislip, a current investigator with the sheriff’s office, in the November election.

From staff reports.

Shown are Johnny Christian, left, and Darrell Northcott. Christian is running for sheriff and he has announced that Northcott is his choice for undersheriff. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Undersheriff.jpg Shown are Johnny Christian, left, and Darrell Northcott. Christian is running for sheriff and he has announced that Northcott is his choice for undersheriff.