DUI Taskforce will be on alert

The Calera Police Department along with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol will be saturating the area with officers to combat intoxicated drivers this holiday weekend. The “END DUI” mobile laboratory van will be traveling the area to assist these officers. Calera Police Chief Don Hyde said, “The mobile lab will be able to take blood on the spot, if drugs are suspected, as well as do breathalyzer tests for alcohol. If someone refuses, a search warrant will be issued by either Judge Rocky Powers or Judge Mark Campbell and blood will be drawn forcibly.” Officers and your fellow citizens ask that you make a good decision and don’t drink and drive, or drive under the influence of drugs. Friday night Calera and the OHP combined efforts. Tonight, it’s a county wide effort to combat impaired driving.

By Dan Pennington

dpennington@civitasmedia.com

The Calera Police Department along with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol will be saturating the area with officers to combat intoxicated drivers this holiday weekend. The “END DUI” mobile laboratory van will be traveling the area to assist these officers. Calera Police Chief Don Hyde said, “The mobile lab will be able to take blood on the spot, if drugs are suspected, as well as do breathalyzer tests for alcohol. If someone refuses, a search warrant will be issued by either Judge Rocky Powers or Judge Mark Campbell and blood will be drawn forcibly.” Officers and your fellow citizens ask that you make a good decision and don’t drink and drive, or drive under the influence of drugs. Friday night Calera and the OHP combined efforts. Tonight, it’s a county wide effort to combat impaired driving. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_FIOEXED.jpg The Calera Police Department along with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol will be saturating the area with officers to combat intoxicated drivers this holiday weekend. The “END DUI” mobile laboratory van will be traveling the area to assist these officers. Calera Police Chief Don Hyde said, “The mobile lab will be able to take blood on the spot, if drugs are suspected, as well as do breathalyzer tests for alcohol. If someone refuses, a search warrant will be issued by either Judge Rocky Powers or Judge Mark Campbell and blood will be drawn forcibly.” Officers and your fellow citizens ask that you make a good decision and don’t drink and drive, or drive under the influence of drugs. Friday night Calera and the OHP combined efforts. Tonight, it’s a county wide effort to combat impaired driving. Photo by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Don’t drink or do drugs and drive this holiday weekend.