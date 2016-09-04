Woman found guilty of embezzling from Choctaw Travel Plaza

MUSKOGEE – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, announced Friday that 24-year-old Nickolle Denise Dixon of Fort Smith Arkansas, was found guilty, by a federal jury on federal charges for embezzlement and theft from Indian tribal organizations and possession of an unregistered firearm (destructive device).

The jury trial began with testimony on Tuesday and concluded the same day with the guilty verdict.

Evidence at trial proved that from in or about January 2013 to on or about January 5, 2014, in the Eastern District of Oklahoma, the defendant, Dixon, did steal, embezzle and knowingly and willfully convert to her own use monies in excess of $1,000.00 which had been entrusted to her custody and care as an employee of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, an Indian tribal organization.

The investigation revealed that Dixon, an employee of the Choctaw Travel Plaza, was voiding out sales from customers who had paid for and left with their purchases and would then take the money for her own use, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The verdict obtained was the result of an investigation by the Choctaw Nation Tribal Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The Honorable Ronald A. White, District Judge in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, in Muskogee, presided over the trial and ordered the completion of a pre-sentence report. Sentencing will be scheduled following its completion.

The statutory range of punishment is no more than 5 years imprisonment, up to $250,000.00 or both.

Assistant United States Attorney Edward Snow represented the United States.

In other crimes news, 56-year-old Laura Renee Daniel of Durant was charged Friday in Bryan County District Court with felony distribution of marijuana and/or THC within 2,000 feet of a school and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a probable-cause affidavit, Durant Master Patrol Officer Brandon Mitchell was assisting Child Protective Services on Thursday with a home visit at a residence in the 1000 block of Parkview Drive.

The affidavit states Mitchell observed drug paraphernalia and green, leafy residue inside cabinets that Daniel opened to show CPS workers there was food in the home.

Master Patrol Officer Richard Ezell was contacted to assist and he saw what he believed to be marijuana “wax” or “dip.”

A search warrant was obtained and according to the affidavit, officers found 18 baggies containing a green, leafy substance, scales, smoking devices and a wax that field tested positive for marijuana.

The affidavit states that upon questioning, Daniel said everything in the home was hers.

The home is located approximately 1,720 feet from Victory Life School, according to the affidavit. Daniel was arrested and booked into the Bryan County Jail.

From staff reports and a press release.

