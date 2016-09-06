Thousands attend Tushkahoma Festival

The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma’s Labor Day Festival at Tuskahoma was a huge success! Thousands saw Ronnie Milsap and Toby Keith Saturday night. Christian music was the special Sunday night. Friday had country. The Choctaw Nation holds the festival every Labor Day weekend.
Toby Keith performed Saturday night at the annual Choctaw Nation Labor Day Festival in Tuskahoma. It’s estimated that nearly 20,000 attended this year’s event.
People camped out to get good seats for the Toby Keith Ronnie Milsap show at the Choctaw Labor Day Festival in Tuskahoma.
Toby Keith sings his signature “American Soldier” tribute song at the Choctaw National Labor Day Festibal at Tuskahoma.
Toby Keith sings about his “Red Solo Cup” at the Choctaw Nation Labor Day Festival at Tuskahoma.
Dan Isaac examines an authentic drum stick as Robi Billy looks on. They said they enjoy the Tuskahoma Festival every year. Hundreds of vendors set up at the annual festival every year.