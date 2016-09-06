Come visit the Bryan County Fair

The Bryan County Fair Board would like to welcome the public to the annual Bryan County Free Fair to be held this week, beginning Wednesday, September 7th and ending Saturday evening, September the 10th. The fair is a traditional county event offering many activities and contests for persons of all ages. The following is a schedule of this year’s fair.

4-H & FFA Tractor Driving Contest, 2:00 P.M., Expo Building at the Fairgrounds

Wednesday

Fair Exhibits Entry Day, 8:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M.

Poultry & Rabbit, entries 5:00 – 9:00 P.M.

Youth Crop Judging Contest, 4:00 P.M.

Youth Horticulture Judging Contest, 6:00 P.M.

Thursday

Fair Exhibits Judging Day, Community Building and Haggard Hall closed for judging, 8:00 A.M. – 3:00 P.M.

Poultry & Rabbit, entries 8:00 A.M. – 4:00 P.M., judging at 4:30 P.M.

Barns open for livestock entries, 1:00 P.M.

4-H Consumer Judging Contest – 2:30 P.M., Haggard Hall

Fair Opens for Viewing, 3:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M.

Carnival Opens, 6:00 – 10:00 P.M.

Sheep Show, 5:00 P.M., Expo Arena

Swine Show, 7:00 P.M., Expo Arena

Friday, School Day & Family Night

Poultry & Rabbit Building open for viewing 8:30 A.M. – 9:00 P.M.

Exhibit Buildings Open for Viewing, 9:00 A.M – 9:00 P.M.

Livestock Judging Contest, 10:30 A.M., Expo Arena

Goats Show, 6:00 P.M., Expo Arena

Carnival Opens, 6:00 P.M.

Cutest Critter Contest, 6:00 P.M., Haggard Hall

Bubble Gum Blowing Contest, 6:30 P.M., Haggard Hall

Watermelon Seed Spitting Contest, 7:00 P.M., Haggard Hall

Saturday

Poultry & Rabbit Exhibits Open 9:00 A.M. – 9:00 P.M.

· Exhibits Open for Viewing, 9:00 A.M. – 9:00 P.M.

· Beef Show, 8:30 A.M., Bucket Calf Show following beef show, Expo Arena

· Pancake Races, 10:00 A.M., Community Building

· Best Cookie Contest, 11:00 A.M., Community Building, entries due at 10:30

· Open Horse Show, 1:00 P.M., Outdoor Arena

· Super Salsa Contest, 2:00 P.M., Community Building, entries due at 1:30

· Carnival Opens, 6:00 P.M.

· Live Entertainment, 8:00 P.M., Outdoor Stage

· All fair exhibits released, 9:00 P.M.

So make plans to visit the entire fair with your family and friends. Come and enjoy all the many activities planned. Eat tasty foods such as hamburgers and hotdogs at the 4-H Concession Stand located in Haggard Hall. Shop variety of treasures and baked goods at the OHCE Country Store.

For more information about the fair, contact the Bryan County OSU Extension Office at 924-5312. The Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service offers its program to all eligible persons regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, age, disability, or status as a veteran and is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Submitted by Tommie M. James, Bryan County Family & Consumer Science Extension Educator.