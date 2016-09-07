Deputy injured in Texas

A Bryan County Deputy Sheriff was involved in a motorcycle accident in Denison Texas Tuesday.

Reports say Deputy Keith Cheek, age 49, was going too fast on Highway 691, to be able to stop when a car turned left in front of him.

He was able to put his bike into a ditch to avoid hitting the vehicle.

Cheek was off duty at the time of the accident.

Several Bryan County Deputies, including Investigator John Haislip went to his bedside for him and to comfort his family.

Deputy Cheek remains in a Texas hospital with head injuries.

We at the Durant Daily Democrat wish for Deputy Cheek to have a fast recovery. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family.

Bryan County Deputy Keith Cheek.

