Duran Duran to play Grand Theater

Duran Duran fans have waited all year for the musical event of the season to take place at Choctaw’s Grand Theater tonight and tomorrow night.

Tickets sold out almost immediately but a few tickets have been released recently through Ticketmaster.

Duran Duran has been a music powerhouse in five decades since forming in 1978 in Birmingham, England.

In the MTV era of the 80s, they helped usher in the “second British invasion” like the Beatles did in the early 60s. Choctaw’s Grand Theater is known as one of the best venues in the United States.

Simon LeBon on vocals, John Taylor on bass guitar, Roger Taylor on drums and Nick Rhodes on keyboards makes up the recognizable sound of Duran Duran.

They’ve had 14 singles in the top 10 in the UK and 10 hits on Billboard’s music charts.

More than 70 million records have been sold by Duran Duran.

They’re name is very similar to the name of Durant, Oklahoma, but there’s no connection.

The band chose Duran Duran from a nightclub in Britain, where many bands performed named “Barbarella’s.”

That led to the band taking their name from the Jane Fonda movie “Barbarella” that included a character by the name of Dr. Durand Durand.

They have their own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as well as them receiving MTV’s Lifetime Achievement Award. Their concert was originally scheduled for the 7th but rescheduled to include two days of concerts because of the demand for tickets.

It’s possible with two days of performing, a fan just may spot them in Durant checking out the sights.

