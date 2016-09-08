Fair rides are ready for fun!

The Bryan County Free Fair continues today through Saturday. The fair is a traditional county event offering many activities and contests for persons of all ages. The carnival opened Thursday. The following is a schedule of the fair:

Today, School Day & Family Night

Poultry & Rabbit Building open for viewing 8:30 A.M. – 9:00 P.M.

Exhibit Buildings Open for Viewing, 9:00 A.M – 9:00 P.M.

Livestock Judging Contest, 10:30 A.M., Expo Arena

Goats Show, 6:00 P.M., Expo Arena

Carnival Opens, 6:00 P.M.

Cutest Critter Contest, 6:00 P.M., Haggard Hall

Bubble Gum Blowing Contest, 6:30 P.M., Haggard Hall

Watermelon Seed Spitting Contest, 7:00 P.M., Haggard Hall

Saturday

Poultry & Rabbit Exhibits Open 9:00 A.M. – 9:00 P.M.

· Exhibits Open for Viewing, 9:00 A.M. – 9:00 P.M.

· Beef Show, 8:30 A.M., Bucket Calf Show following beef show, Expo Arena

· Pancake Races, 10:00 A.M., Community Building

· Best Cookie Contest, 11:00 A.M., Community Building, entries due at 10:30

· Open Horse Show, 1:00 P.M., Outdoor Arena

· Super Salsa Contest, 2:00 P.M., Community Building, entries due at 1:30

· Carnival Opens, 6:00 P.M.

· Live Entertainment, 8:00 P.M., Outdoor Stage

· All fair exhibits released, 9:00 P.M.

So make plans to visit the entire fair with your family and friends. Come and enjoy all the many activities planned. Eat tasty foods such as hamburgers and hotdogs at the 4-H Concession Stand located in Haggard Hall. Shop variety of treasures and baked goods at the OHCE Country Store.

Submitted by Tommie M. James, Bryan County Family & Consumer Science Extension Educator.

http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_fair-set-up.jpg Photo by Dan Pennington