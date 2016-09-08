Fair rides are ready for fun!

The Bryan County Free Fair continues today through Saturday. The fair is a traditional county event offering many activities and contests for persons of all ages. The carnival opened Thursday. The following is a schedule of the fair:
Today, School Day & Family Night
Poultry & Rabbit Building open for viewing 8:30 A.M. – 9:00 P.M.
Exhibit Buildings Open for Viewing, 9:00 A.M – 9:00 P.M.
Livestock Judging Contest, 10:30 A.M., Expo Arena
Goats Show, 6:00 P.M., Expo Arena
Carnival Opens, 6:00 P.M.
Cutest Critter Contest, 6:00 P.M., Haggard Hall
Bubble Gum Blowing Contest, 6:30 P.M., Haggard Hall
Watermelon Seed Spitting Contest, 7:00 P.M., Haggard Hall
Saturday
Poultry & Rabbit Exhibits Open 9:00 A.M. – 9:00 P.M.
· Exhibits Open for Viewing, 9:00 A.M. – 9:00 P.M.
· Beef Show, 8:30 A.M., Bucket Calf Show following beef show, Expo Arena
· Pancake Races, 10:00 A.M., Community Building
· Best Cookie Contest, 11:00 A.M., Community Building, entries due at 10:30
· Open Horse Show, 1:00 P.M., Outdoor Arena
· Super Salsa Contest, 2:00 P.M., Community Building, entries due at 1:30
· Carnival Opens, 6:00 P.M.
· Live Entertainment, 8:00 P.M., Outdoor Stage
· All fair exhibits released, 9:00 P.M.
So make plans to visit the entire fair with your family and friends. Come and enjoy all the many activities planned. Eat tasty foods such as hamburgers and hotdogs at the 4-H Concession Stand located in Haggard Hall. Shop variety of treasures and baked goods at the OHCE Country Store.
Submitted by Tommie M. James, Bryan County Family & Consumer Science Extension Educator.