Hall named deputy superintendent of Kiamichi Technology Centers

Kiamichi Technology Centers has named Doug Hall as the new Deputy Superintendent for the KTC district. Hall has been employed as the Director of the Poteau and Spiro Campuses for the past ten years. As Campus Director, he and his staff successfully transformed these two campuses with the addition of new program offerings for high school and adult students, as well as providing technical support for local business and industry.

Doug Hall graduated from Northeastern State University. He began his career as a classroom teacher where he taught at Hodgen and Heavener Public Schools. Hall also served as the Elementary Principal at Howe Public Schools before holding the position of High School Principal at Wister Public Schools. In 2006, Hall joined Kiamichi Technology Centers as Director of the Poteau and Spiro Campuses.

Doug is married to Kim Hall, an Elementary Education Teacher at Heavener Public Schools. Doug and Kim have four children, son Jake and wife Brittney, son Tyler, daughter Chelsie and husband Brandon, and Malorie who is currently a Junior at Heavener High School. They also have three grandchildren, Anniston, Harper and Braylie. Doug enjoys spending time with his family, running and vacationing at the beach.

In his new position as Deputy Superintendent, Hall will help guide KTC’s education and business services, which range from college and career training for high school and adult students to training and consulting services offered to business and industry. For more information, please visit our website at www.ktc.edu.

Submitted by KTC.

