City Council to meet Tuesday

Durant City Council meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday for its regular monthly meeting.

The following items are listed on the agenda:

– Approval of special event permit application by Destry Hawthorne for Halloween event

– Approval of special event permit application by Cub Scout Pack 615 for Cub Scout Mobile on Sept. 17

– Approval of special event permit application by Durant Main Street for fall carnival and zombie crawl on Oct. 29

– Acceptance of Oklahoma Homeland Security grants for $4,200 for annual broad width service for the communications trailer and $375 grant for annual cellular service for the trailer

– Approval of request to spend $2,050 per month for electronic citation service fees

– Recommendation of Durant Independent School District for Robert Bokies to fill vacated seat on Durant Community Facilities Authority Board

– Acceptance of $500 donation from Discount Liquor to the fire department

– Consider voiding contract with Southern Oklahoma Development Association for grant administration services regarding the awarded U.S. Department of Economic Development grant for the Highway 69 bypass on/off ramps serving Commercial Metals Co.

– Acceptance of Justice Assistance Grant in the amount of $11,995 for an HVAC system to be installed at the Durant Police Department Firing Range

– Acceptance of Land and Water Conservation Grant from the Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation in the amount of $182,900 for improvements at Carl Albert Park

– Approval of low bid for concrete drainage pipe for Durant Middle School project

– Approval to apply for funding through the FEMA 2016 assistance to firefighters grant

– Request for funding by Big Five Community Services Inc. for SORTS Public Transportation Program

– Consider recommendation to remove eastbound stop sign from the University and Cornell Drive intersection

– Approval of agreement for services between the City of Durant and the Durant Main Street Board of Directors

– Consider ordinance rezoning from C-2 Highway Commercial to R-2 Two-Family Residential on property near Bryan and University

The council will also vote to meet in executive session to discuss the hiring of a city manager.

Contact Matt Swearengin at 634-2160 or mswearengin@civitasmedia.com.