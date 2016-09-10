County fair continues today

Today is the last day for the Bryan County Free Fair, a traditional county event offering many activities and contests for people of all ages. The following is a schedule of the fair:

Today

Poultry & Rabbit Exhibits Open 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

· Exhibits Open for Viewing, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

· Beef Show, 8:30 A.M., Bucket Calf Show following beef show, Expo Arena

· Pancake Races, 10 a.m., Community Building

· Best Cookie Contest, 11 a.m., Community Building, entries due at 10:30

· Open Horse Show, 1 p.m., Outdoor Arena

· Super Salsa Contest, 2 p.m., Community Building, entries due at 1:30

· Carnival Opens, 6 p.m.

· Live Entertainment, 8 p.m., Outdoor Stage

· All fair exhibits released, 9 p.m.

So make plans to visit the entire fair with your family and friends. Come and enjoy all the many activities planned. Eat tasty foods such as hamburgers and hotdogs at the 4-H Concession Stand located in Haggard Hall. Shop variety of treasures and baked goods at the OHCE Country Store.

Submitted by Tommie M. James, Bryan County Family & Consumer Science Extension Educator.

