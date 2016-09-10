Posted on by

County fair continues today


There are many fun rides at the Bryan County Fair that continues today with many activities scheduled throughout the day.


Photos by Matt Swearengin | Durant Democrat

The Ferris wheel is one of the many rides at the Bryan County Fair.


Photos by Matt Swearengin | Durant Democrat

There are rides and events for all ages at the fair that continues today.


Photos by Matt Swearengin | Durant Democrat

Today is the last day for the Bryan County Fair. Exhibits open at 9 a.m., the carnival at 6 p.m. and there will be live entertainment at 8 p.m.


Photos by Matt Swearengin | Durant Democrat

Today is the last day for the Bryan County Free Fair, a traditional county event offering many activities and contests for people of all ages. The following is a schedule of the fair:

Today

Poultry & Rabbit Exhibits Open 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

· Exhibits Open for Viewing, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

· Beef Show, 8:30 A.M., Bucket Calf Show following beef show, Expo Arena

· Pancake Races, 10 a.m., Community Building

· Best Cookie Contest, 11 a.m., Community Building, entries due at 10:30

· Open Horse Show, 1 p.m., Outdoor Arena

· Super Salsa Contest, 2 p.m., Community Building, entries due at 1:30

· Carnival Opens, 6 p.m.

· Live Entertainment, 8 p.m., Outdoor Stage

· All fair exhibits released, 9 p.m.

So make plans to visit the entire fair with your family and friends. Come and enjoy all the many activities planned. Eat tasty foods such as hamburgers and hotdogs at the 4-H Concession Stand located in Haggard Hall. Shop variety of treasures and baked goods at the OHCE Country Store.

Submitted by Tommie M. James, Bryan County Family & Consumer Science Extension Educator.

There are many fun rides at the Bryan County Fair that continues today with many activities scheduled throughout the day.
http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_IMG_3622.jpgThere are many fun rides at the Bryan County Fair that continues today with many activities scheduled throughout the day. Photos by Matt Swearengin | Durant Democrat

The Ferris wheel is one of the many rides at the Bryan County Fair.
http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_IMG_3649.jpgThe Ferris wheel is one of the many rides at the Bryan County Fair. Photos by Matt Swearengin | Durant Democrat

There are rides and events for all ages at the fair that continues today.
http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_IMG_3650.jpgThere are rides and events for all ages at the fair that continues today. Photos by Matt Swearengin | Durant Democrat

Today is the last day for the Bryan County Fair. Exhibits open at 9 a.m., the carnival at 6 p.m. and there will be live entertainment at 8 p.m.
http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_IMG_3651.jpgToday is the last day for the Bryan County Fair. Exhibits open at 9 a.m., the carnival at 6 p.m. and there will be live entertainment at 8 p.m. Photos by Matt Swearengin | Durant Democrat
comments powered by Disqus