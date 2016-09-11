Rodeo Queen receives scholarship

The Durant Riding Club Rodeo Queen was crowned for 2016.

She was the contestant who raised the most money promoting the rodeo.

Hanna Cuesta, daughter of Jay and Peggy Cuesta, was given a souvenir oversized check for $5,000.

The money will be put in a trust for her to use when she attends college.

The Durant Riding Club has nothing to do with the Bryan County Fair, though the rodeo grounds are located on the same property that the fair takes place.

The Vice President Jonathan Horn helped with the presentation of the oversized symbolic check presented at First United Bank this week.

Ken Edelen is the President of the Durant Riding Club. He and his wife Sue have been working to promote and coordinate the rodeo for a number of years.

Sue Edelen said, “The competition is the person who raises the most money for our rodeo. That can be selling signs, selling ads, selling raffle tickets and selling rodeo tickets. We had a $1,500 raffle ticket this year.”

When a person attends the rodeo and sees the signs on the rodeo grounds, past contestants have sold those.

This winner, Hanna, also sold those advertising signs.

Edelen said they have play days at the rodeo arena throughout the year.

She said there are still play days for the Riding Club. They have had seven of the 10 play days so far.

Those three remaining are September 17, October 1, and October 22, later this year.

The next annual Durant Riding Club Rodeo is Memorial weekend next year, she said.

Southeastern Rodeo will have their rodeo in October on the 8, 9 and 10th.

