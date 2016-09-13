Highway 22 bridge still closed

The Highway 22 bridge over Highway 69/75 at Caddo will be closed until no later than approximately October 27 for repairs, officials say.

Forty-nine-year-old Randy Perkins, a truck driver, hit the bridge, spilling sulphuric acid he was transporting. Perkins died at the scene.

Most of the damage isn’t from the acid, but from the impact from the truck hitting a steel beam.

Estimates are the bridge will cost $300,000 to fix, according to officials.

Should open by October 27