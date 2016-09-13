Posted on by

Bryan County Fair held


The carnival was a well-attended event during the Bryan County Fair.


Photos by Matt Swearengin | Durant Democrat

Haleigh Todd placed first in chocolate chip cookie category, her oatmeal cookie won first in the miscellaneous cookie category and her chocolate chip cookie won best county cookie.


Photos by Matt Swearengin | Durant Democrat

Riding the Ferris wheel are Dalton Woodrum and Hannah Gentry.


Photos by Matt Swearengin | Durant Democrat

The horse show was held Saturday afternoon.


Photos by Matt Swearengin | Durant Democrat

Carnival food is a popular treat.


Photos by Matt Swearengin | Durant Democrat

There were many games and rides at the carnival.


Photos by Matt Swearengin | Durant Democrat

There were many rides at the carnival.


Photos by Matt Swearengin | Durant Democrat

Riding the carousel.


Photos by Matt Swearengin | Durant Democrat

Many arts and crafts were entered in the fair.


Photos by Matt Swearengin | Durant Democrat

The horse show was held Saturday.


Photos by Matt Swearengin | Durant Democrat

Riding the carousel.


Photos by Matt Swearengin | Durant Democrat

