Bryan County Fair held

The carnival was a well-attended event during the Bryan County Fair.

Haleigh Todd placed first in chocolate chip cookie category, her oatmeal cookie won first in the miscellaneous cookie category and her chocolate chip cookie won best county cookie.

Riding the Ferris wheel are Dalton Woodrum and Hannah Gentry.

The horse show was held Saturday afternoon.

Carnival food is a popular treat.

There were many games and rides at the carnival.

There were many rides at the carnival.

Riding the carousel.

Many arts and crafts were entered in the fair.

The horse show was held Saturday.

Riding the carousel.