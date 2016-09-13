Wreck at Highway 48 and 22 intersection

There was a crash late Tuesday afternoon between a pickup and a semi truck at the Highway 48 and 22 intersection west of Kenefic. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 40-year-old Jesse Sanpier of Caddo failed to yield at the intersection and his pickup was struck by a semi driven by 27-year-old Cody Horn of Denison. Sanpier was flown to OU Medical Center, Oklahoma City, where he is listed in stable condition. Horn was not injured.

