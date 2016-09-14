Man charged with child sexual abuse

A Durant man is accused of sexually abusing a child.

Thirty-six-year-old Mitcheal Joe Brown has been charged with child sexual abuse. According to court papers, Brown abused the victim several times.

An affidavit by Durant Police Lt. Chris Marcy states the victim disclosed the incidents during an interview.

Brown, when questioned by Marcy, admitted to the allegations, according to the affidavit.

A warrant was issued for his arrest.

In other crimes, 54-year-old Paul Jay Bryant of Durant has been charged with feloniously pointing a firearm and possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony.

According to court papers, Bryant, who has a prior felony conviction, pointed a shotgun at a man on Sunday. A motion was filed to deny bail in the case because this is Bryant’s third pending felony charge.

A court document states Bryant entered First United Bank in June and was brandishing a knife while demanding money from his account. He also is accused of beating a woman with a baseball bat in November.

In all three of these cases, Bryant was reported to have been very intoxicated, according to court papers.

From staff and court records reports.