Pilots rally over airport

The Durant City Council and the Durant Airport Authority met Tuesday evening to take care of various aspects of city business.

The predominant issue was the airport management proposals and the fact that the advisory board was bypassed without their knowledge.

Pilots and tenants of hangars at the airport and people associated with aviation in general were on hand and spoke to the council.

The pilots remarks were unanimous that they are concerned about what is taking place and they do not want the current management to change.

Pilot Jim Thorpe said, “if this isn’t done correctly, we are dead. We don’t want someone different. We are happy with the current management.”

According to sources, “the city is wanting to spend the taxpayer money as wisely as possible.”

Other sources have the opinion that they want to, “remove current management in order to put in place management that the new Durant Project Manager approves of.”

JJ Wilson is that new Project Manager who moved to Durant last year.

According to sources, he has military background and is a retired army helicopter pilot.

Wilson is the city employee who has authority to make certain decisions and bring various things before the City Council.

Currently Durant does not have a City Manager, so the council turns to Wilson for answers at council meetings.

He spoke before the council more than anyone in attendance.

One of the entities he is over is the Durant Airport.

He’s only been here a short time, and does not have experience at this airport.

This has many pilots concerned.

The city is reviewing all contracts in place in order to be diligent and get the best deal for the city’s money.

All contracts seem to be up for review even though the council hasn’t found a City Manager yet.

This has citizens concerned. Many think the new City Manager, when found, should be able to provide guidance to the council rather that the acting City Manager, who is in fact the former Human Resources Manager and the Project Manager, who hasn’t been here very long.

Friday,the airport advisory board will meet with city employees to evaluate the proposals.

The catalyst that started this ball to rolling according to one source, is a “fallout between current airport management and project manager .”

Dewane Williams is airport manager for Durant Regional Airport/Eaker Field.

Durant dentist, Dr. Dan Craige, is the Chairman of the Airport Advisory Board.

He’s been a pilot for decades at this airport and his comments reflected that he is happy with the current airport management.

He said, “there are proposals who have been submitted by individuals and we will evaluate each company on a scorecard Friday”

These proposals are for companies to manage the airport, not individuals.

One source said that “there is no way that any one person could fulfill the duties.”

A memorandum was issued in August from JJ Wilson, Project Manager to the Airport Authority, thus bypassing the Airport Advisory Board.

The pilots who spoke at the meeting were concerned because they were bypassed in this procedure.

They don’t see a need to change management and their confidence is with the current airport administration.

Sources say that the Project Manager, in the proposal wants to seek out RFP, which are requests for proposals.

The websitge for the memorandum is www.durant.novusagenda.com/agendapublic/CoverSheet.aspx?ItemID+696&MeetingID=51

At the bottom of the memorandum is the proposal for management submitted by the City Project Manager, Wilson.

Every pilot who spoke to the council was required to sign in prior to speaking to the council. Each was only allowed 4 minutes to speak.

Every pilot who spoke said they are happy with the Williams management, which is the FBO.

The general comments were, “we are happy with the quality of work and the FBO currently in place.”

The concern of the pilots was that the city council was going to put aspects of management of the airport, out to bid without input from the advisory board.

The council said they weren’t doing anything where they would be moving ahead with changing anything about the airport, yet.

They were only testing the water, so to speak, with regard to the airport.

The pilots, who are in the majority, all said they do not want or see a need to change anything.

