Man charged with child sexual abuse arrested

On Sept. 8, the Durant Police began investigating a child sexual abuse case involving a 16 year old female. A forensic interview of the victim was conducted and the victim Mitcheal Joe Brown had been molesting her for the past three years.

On the afternoon of Sept. 8, detectives Lt. Chris Marcy and MPO Brandon Laxton located the suspect, Mitcheal Brown and transported him to the Durant Police Department. Marcy interviewed Brown, and he admitted to inappropriately touching the victim on at least 5 to 6 occasions over the past 3 years.

On Tuesday afternoon, Marcy obtained an arrest warrant for Brown. He was arrested at his residence and transported to the Bryan County Jail on felony child sexual abuse charges.

“We as law enforcement would like to commend the victim for coming forward and disclosing the abuse,” said Durant Police Investigator Buddy Faulkner. “So many times these cases go unreported for one fear or another. It takes a lot of courage for victims to come forward, but when they do, we will do everything we can to support them and make sure the abuse stops.”

From Durant Police Department.

Brown http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_thumbnail_mictheal-joe-brown.jpg Brown