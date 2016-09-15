Posted on by

Duran Duran at Choctaw’s Grand Theater


Simon LeBon of Duran Duran performed lead vocals on “Hungry Like The Wolf,” their super hit from the 80s.


Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Simon LeBon and Duran Duran performed two sold out shows at Choctaw’s Grand Theater.


Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

John Taylor, left and Simon LeBon perform with mega group Duran Duran at Choctaw’s Grand Theater.


Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Supergroup Duran Duran played two sold-out shows at Choctaw Casino’s Grand Theater. They bowled at The District after their concerts. They told officials that it was the most fun they had on their North American tour. Duran Duran helped usher in the MTV music video craze in the 1980s.


Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

