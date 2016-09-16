Council discusses many items

The Durant City Council met Tuesday for the regular September meeting.

Bryan County Emergency Management Director James Dalton led in the opening prayer.

He asked that God bless the meeting and thanked Him for our freedom.

He also asked that “We are given courage and wisdom as these decisions are made for the city, and that each person remains civil with each other.”

Councilman Bill Orr was not present as he was having a medical procedure done in Dallas.

Mayor Hoffman asked that everyone in attendance remember Bill Orr in their prayers.

Orr is in Dallas doing well after that procedure. He should be home soon, according to his wife Yolanda.

The council approved a special request for councilman Destry Hawthorne for Halloween.

A special event permit was granted for Cub Scout Pack 615 for Cub Scout Mobile on October 29.

Stephanie Gardner of Main Street Durant spoke and was granted a special permit for “Durant Main Street Fall Carnival and Zombie Crawl” on October 29.

In the past, businesses had trick or treaters come through the businesses, she said.

Gardner said that will change. She said, “We had requests from businesses to go back to the fall carnival format with businesses providing booths for games. A portion of Third Street would be closed for this.”

She said that it would be in a format called “Zombie Warrior” with an obstacle course.

She said, “It’s something for families as well as young adults.”

The first two blocks of Third Avenue she is requesting be closed to hold the event.

She said, “Teams are in groups of 5 so I’m looking at one team,” as she looked at the city council jokingly.

The council tabled a SODA contract agenda item where the city was going to be charged an amount and details had to be worked out on that contract. An amount being charged will be reviewed and voted on later, officials said.

The council considered and approved a request for funding of the SORTS Public Transportation System with Big Five Community Services.

A prior Durant Daily Democrat article spotlighted the need for SORTS to be funded by the city.

This funding was critical as SORTS needs major amounts of funds to keep the system working for the citizens of Durant. Councilman Jerry Tomlinson made the motion to fund $15,000 for fiscal year 2016-2017 to be paid quarterly.

A stop sign removal was voted on by the council.

Durant Police Chief David Houser confirmed James Young of the Durant Street Department’s claim that it is not needed on that street as the area has developed.

The stop sign is for traffic going east on University at the Cornell Drive intersection.

Anna’s Way and Claire’s Court are part of the intersection where the sign is not needed and it is being removed.

The council was asked to consider approval of the agreement for services between the City of Durant and The Durant Main Street Board of Directors.

City Project Director JJ Wilson said, “This was for flags on flagpoles, flower pots hanging and zombies. They do some amazing work.”

He said this will be a good collaborative effort and that the Durant Main Street Board is excited.

The amount funded from the city budget is $26,000 to be spent on these projects.

The council approved a Government Services Administration lease for space in City Hall.

The council considered Ordinance #1800-Rezoning from C2 Highway Commercial to R2-Two Family Residential.

The request was filed in July, according to Marty Cook with the City of Durant.

The planning commission heard the request in August and approved it, according to Cook.

He said, they are actually going to create a city street that connects to Bryan Road and they are redesigning the lot to build a road. The property is between the bank and Clay Clinic on University.

That rezoning request was approved for that area between University and Parkway Circle.

There will be duplexes built on that property.

John Buchanan spoke and said, “We don’t know how many units we will build there. We want to get zoning approved before we build.”

He said that the project will improve drainage in that area.

Monthly routine reports were given by each department head.

Roger Joines, Durant Fire Chief, explained to the council that the city now has a back-up fire engine.

He said it’s always good to have a backup and it helps lower insurance rates.

The city has been without the extra engine for several years.

A rating of 3 when it comes to insurance rates, was given to the Durant Fire Department.

Joines thanked the council for their help in getting the rating and supporting the fire department.

Durant Police Chief David Houser gave his department report.

He said, “The fair starts the busy season for police reserves. So far, they’ve spent 1,337 volunteer hours. All the special events you see an officer at, they are probably reserve officers. Go ahead and give them a pat on the back or shake their hand and tell them ‘thank you’ for doing that. They are doing that out of the goodness of their hearts.”

He said he expects the volunteer hours to be near 2,500 by the end of the year.

Houser spoke about the “Tip a Cop” night at Chili’s for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

He said this Friday from 6-9 p.m. at Chili’s will be the second round of that fundraiser.

He said, “The bubble soccer fundraiser for CASA held in August raised $3,000 for them.”

Jokingly he said, “The police department lost 6 to 1, there was cheating. If Chief Joines would accept a rematch, then we will pick another organization to fundraise for them.”

He said said along the lines of the cheating, “When the ball was thrown, it was always thrown by the goal of the police department. There were some big firemen out there too.”

On a serious note Houser said “The overall crime rate is down 14% since 2013.”

Keach Ballard of the parks department told the council that the new bathrooms at Dixon Durant Park are installed.

They need porcelain installed and they are finished.

“Slaten Park lights are up”, he said.

Currently, mowing is taking place weekly but he said the first frost around November 15, it will slow down “quite a bit.”

They talked about ball barriers and improvements that could be made in the future.

The library report was given. Attendance was up from August with the library serving 10,000 people.

It was said that since the library is allowing use of their facility, it’s saved the city lots of money instead of having to go to other facilities for various training classes.

Computer usage was up along with guests using the library.

On the Street Department report, James Young, Director of the Durant Street Department said, “We are still finding sinkholes. We repaired several washouts. Painted crosswalks. We fixed all the drainage ditches city wide. We are working on the Durant Middle School sinkhole. We fixed some FEMA sinkholes as well as the one behind city hall. We were reimbursed by FEMA for one project.”

He said for the middle school, they are staying away from the football field to not interfere with them, on that sinkhole repair.

James Dalton, Director of Bryan County Emergency Management gave his report.

He said, “It’s a pleasure to work with the departments that we do.”

He said many call outs are weather related.

There were two call outs in August. “Some sirens needed repair because of battery failures,” Dalton said. “We went and helped with the Highway 22 wreck.”

He reminded the council that the bridge will be closed for 45 days while that’s being repaired.

Dalton said the are having a weather training event on the 26th and 27th that is full.

He said, “We’ve been working with the health department and on October 4th we will have a drive-through flu clinic. The Choctaw Tribe has donated 8,000 flu inoculations for anyone who needs them. It will run from 8 a.m.-6 p.m.”

He said he’s going to give as many shots as they can in one day at Bryan County Fairgrounds.

Dalton said, “We received $6,4oo from Homeland Security that we will put in our communications trailer. One thing we have gotten out of the rain but we were able to, through Emergency Management Grant, we took $25,000 with a zero match to train our fireman on swift water rescue. “

He said they went through the first part and the next part of that training will take place in November.

Donalla Miller who is Human Resources Director and acting as Durant City Manager, gave a report that said that temps usage was cut back and it’s saved the City of Durant.

She said the Employee Appreciation Picnic will take place September 30th.

She’s hoping to get an employee wellness event together for city employees.

She said, I really want to draw attention to the middle of the report. I don’t think it’s any secret that human resources is viewed as a cost center. We don’t make a product. We don’t produce revenue, but we definitely add value. I want to let you know that between 2014 and 2015 we saved $50,000 in temp staffing costs. Then we looked at January 2015 to September 9, of 2015, if you run those numbers, and you look at the same dates for 2016, we saved $197,000 worth of cost savings. That’s what human resources can bring to the table.”

She thanked her staff for their efforts.

Pilots from the Durant Regional Airport/Eaker Field were at the meeting because they are concerned about a change that is planned at the airport.

The city project manager wants a change in management at the airport.

Pilots were asked to stand in support of the Airport Advisory Board headed by Dr. Dan Craige, a Durant dentist.

Twenty pilots stood when asked to show that support.

Craige was concerned that the board was being bypassed with regard to the proposals that were asked for from potential airport management people. Thursday evening, Craige said, “Friday, sealed proposals will be opened at that meeting.

Contact Dan Pennington at (580) 634-2162 or dpennington@civitasmedia.com.

Pilot Jim Thorpe speaks about the possibility of new airport management. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DSC_4191thorpe-1.jpg Pilot Jim Thorpe speaks about the possibility of new airport management. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat Durant City Attorney Pat Phelps helps guide the Durant City Council during meetings and with city projects. Phelps has over 50 years experience as attorney, practicing in the State of Oklahoma. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DSC_4224PhelpsBEST-1.jpg Durant City Attorney Pat Phelps helps guide the Durant City Council during meetings and with city projects. Phelps has over 50 years experience as attorney, practicing in the State of Oklahoma. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat The Girl Scout Troop #723 is having a voter registration drive on September 20th from 6pm until 8pm. They spoke to the council encouraging people to vote. Pictured here speaking are, Candy Angel-Mercado, Erika Grider, Megan Rayes, and Riley Lehrling. (not in order) http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DSC_4227Girls-1.jpg The Girl Scout Troop #723 is having a voter registration drive on September 20th from 6pm until 8pm. They spoke to the council encouraging people to vote. Pictured here speaking are, Candy Angel-Mercado, Erika Grider, Megan Rayes, and Riley Lehrling. (not in order) Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DSC_4231GirlsPosed-1.jpg Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat Fire Chief Roger Joines said Durant has a rating of 3 when it comes to setting insurance rates. The Durant Fire Department has a backup fire unit which helped the city gain that rating. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DSC_4147Joines-1.jpg Fire Chief Roger Joines said Durant has a rating of 3 when it comes to setting insurance rates. The Durant Fire Department has a backup fire unit which helped the city gain that rating. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat Durant Police Chief David Houser gave a report that Durant is down 14% on crime. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DSC_4150Houser-1.jpg Durant Police Chief David Houser gave a report that Durant is down 14% on crime. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat James Dalton, Bryan County Emergency Management Director, gave his report along with news that a free flu shot clinic will take place with donated inoculations from the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DSC_4161Dalton-1.jpg James Dalton, Bryan County Emergency Management Director, gave his report along with news that a free flu shot clinic will take place with donated inoculations from the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat Durant City Councilman Chad Hitchcock. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DSC_4162Hitch-1.jpg Durant City Councilman Chad Hitchcock. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat Durant City Councilman Destry Hawthorne. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DSC_4167Destry-1.jpg Durant City Councilman Destry Hawthorne. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat Durant Mayor Stewart Hoffman. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DSC_4183-1.jpg Durant Mayor Stewart Hoffman. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat Pilots were asked to stand at Tuesday’s Durant City Council meeting. There was an issue with the Durant Regional Airport/Eaker Field with regard to the changing of management of the facility. Pilots did not want to see a change take place as Airport Advisory Board President Dr.Dan Craige spoke in support of the current management. He wanted to make sure the advisory board had input with regard to new proposals for airport management. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_pilots-1.jpg Pilots were asked to stand at Tuesday’s Durant City Council meeting. There was an issue with the Durant Regional Airport/Eaker Field with regard to the changing of management of the facility. Pilots did not want to see a change take place as Airport Advisory Board President Dr.Dan Craige spoke in support of the current management. He wanted to make sure the advisory board had input with regard to new proposals for airport management. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat