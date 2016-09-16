Police seek help in identifying suspect who pulled knife

On Aug. 21, the Durant Police Department responded to a larceny report from Walmart where the suspect (unknown) pulled a knife and slashed the knife at an employee when confronted for stealing two cans of Freon valued at approximately $75. The suspect is believed to be an Native American male in his 20-30s and left in a 2008 dark color Chevrolet Colorado pickup.

If anyone is able to provide any information about this incident or the suspect please contact the Durant Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 924-3737.

From the Durant Police Department.

Durant Police say this identified man pulled a knife on a Walmart store employee after being confronted about shoplifting. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_thumbnail_Suspect-1.jpg Durant Police say this identified man pulled a knife on a Walmart store employee after being confronted about shoplifting. Durant Police say this identified man pulled a knife on a Walmart store employee after being confronted about shoplifting. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_thumbnail_Suspect-3.jpg Durant Police say this identified man pulled a knife on a Walmart store employee after being confronted about shoplifting.