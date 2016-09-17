VFW honors MIAs

More than 83,000 men and women who served our country never came home.They are still not accounted for.

Some became prisoners of war, while other are classified as missing in action. Families don’t know what happened to their loved one.

There was a promise made from their fellow soldiers, to never leave anyone behind on the battlefield. A ceremony was held Friday evening at VFW Post No. 3916.

State Representative Dustin Roberts said about POWs and MIAs in his address to VFW Post No. 3916, “We will come get you, and bring you home. We will never forget.”

Navy veteran Roberts and others with the local Durant VFW Post No. 3916 were on hand and spoke, as did special guest Coral Porch, State Vice-Commander.

She said, “We thank you for being here today. VFW remembers America’s lost, who did not return.” She talked of how hard it is for us to keep the promise to not leave anyone behind. “Days became years,” she said

Families are saluted each year on “Prisoner of War, Missing in Action Remembrance Day.”

VFW posts all over the nation remember those lost in wars defending our freedom.

VFW Post No. 3916 Commander Larry Marcy said, “Hosting a ceremony for the POWs, MIAs is the least we can do. This helps us remember their sacrifice and the sacrifice of each of their families.”

A ceremony such as this helps everyone remember these who served our country, according to VFW.

Roberts said, “We get together every year to remember those who we did not get to drape a flag over their coffin, those we have not had a chance to know what happened to them.”

Marcy said, “Just this week, the United States was able to recover five from Korea.”Hopefully someday, they can all come home and the families can have some closure.

Davina Dixon, Chaplain for Post No. 3916, gave the benediction remembering our lost soldiers.

To quote Representative Roberts, “They are still Americans. We will always keep a light, a candle burning to let them know that we will always be here for them, waiting for them.”

Contact Dan Pennington at (580) 634-2162 or dpennington@civitasmedia.com.

Officials at VFW Post No. 3916 salute in remembrance of soldiers either listed as "Missing in Action" or "Prisoner of War." VFW Post No. 3916 Commander Larry Marcy said "we will never forget those left behind in wars Amercians fought." Eighty-three-thousand men and women who served our country are still out there, with families waiting to bring them home. Larry Marcy Post Commander, Jack Accountius Vice Post Commander, and State Junior Vice Commander Coral Porch, are shown at the ceremony honoring those lost or listed as prisoners of war. Coral Porch State Junior Vice Commander VFW Bryan County Sheriff Department Investigator John Haislip and his wife Jerry VanAnamburgh and Representative Dustin Roberts. Jerry VanAnamburgh, Dustin Roberts and Larry Marcy Coral Porch, Jerry VanAnamburgh, Dustin Roberts and Larry Marcy Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat