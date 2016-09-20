True Blue BBQ Cook-off winner announced

Durant Area Chamber of Commerce congratulates the winner of the 4th Annual True Blue BBQ Cook-off: Classic of Texoma. Classic of Texoma took the honors and traveling trophy for the second year in a row. The 2016 True Blue BBQ Cook-off was held Saturday, September 10 at Tailgate Alley, on the campus of Southeastern Oklahoma State University.

Thank you to all of the BBQ teams for participating, including Classic of Texoma, Coldwell Banker VanMeter Select, First United Bank, OG&E, SE Alumni Association and Shamrock Bank.

Save the date for the annual True Blue Chili Cook-off on November 5 in Tailgate Alley. Entry forms for the Chili Cook-off are available at www.durantchamber.org or pick one up at the Durant Area Chamber of Commerce located at 215 N 4th Avenue in Durant.

Submitted by the Durant Area Chamber of Commerce.

